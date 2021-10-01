EUSTACE – The Palestine Ladycats placed third at the Eustace “Do It For Dom” Invitational Thursday. The Wildcats placed fourth at the same meet.
Ladycat Yanelli Ruiz was the first of the group to cross the line Thursday as she finished 14th overall of a field of 117 qualified runners. Ruiz ran a time of 13:36.
Emerith Hernandez crept into the top 25 in 25th with a finishing time of 14:24. Camila Dominguez finished a few steps behind Hernandez in 28th (14:30), while Jessica Fabian placed 29th (14:31).
Ana Ibarra was the next Ladycat to cross in 33rd (14:39). Grimaldo Andrea and Cristel Francia rounded out the group in 45th and 54th, respectively.
For the Wildcats, Jalbert Sandoval and Kevin Quincin were both top-10 finishers for Palestine. Sandoval placed sixth overall (18:06), while Quincin placed eighth (18:13).
Luis Castillo was the third Wildcat to finish inside the top 25 of 124 qualified runners. Castillo placed 22nd overall (19:07).
The next trio of Wildcats were clustered together at the finish line. Diego Farias was 33rd (19:58), David Arredondo 3th (20:00) and Eric Coronado 35th (20:02).
Juan Lopez finished 50th (20:41) and Tony Garcia was 55th (20:52).
Both junior varsity divisions captured second.
The Wildcats had nine of their 10 runners place inside the top 20. Johan Jagberg captured first overall (19:20).
Arath Chavez was seventh (20:25), Manny Campa 10th (20:33), Esvin Quincin 11th (20:41), Ty Carnes 12th (20:43), Cesar Morales 13th (20:49), Cruz Villanueva (14th), Christopher Vigil 16th (21:05) and Arturo Nieto 18th (21:26).
Diego Estrada rounded out the group in 45th (25:52).
Karina Gutierrez paced the Ladycats in sixth (15:25). Celeste Lara finished ninth (15:37), Samantha Chaidez 10th (15:41), Brenda Trevino 13th (16:01), Macy French 14th (16:02), Dakota Reid 15th (16:04), Stephany Castillo 18th (16:17), Genesis Giron 21st (16:38) and Helena Lara 37th (17:28).
Palestine's varsity runners will participate in the Lindale Invitational Thursday for their final meet of the season before their district run in Hudson Oct. 13.
