MINEOLA – The Palestine Ladycats placed first as a team at the Mineola Cross Country meet Friday.
All seven of the Ladycats’ runners finished inside the top 30 of their second meet of the season. Yaritza Rodriguez highlighted their gold medalist day with her sixth-place finish (13:56).
Emerith Hernandez was the second of three Ladycats to place top-10 as she finished ninth overall with a time of 14:11.06s. Yanelli Ruiz rounded of the trio in 10th (14:22.62s).
Evelyn Morales placed 13th on the day, while Andrera Grimaldo finished 17th. Morales clocked in a time of 14:44. Grimaldo crossed the finish line at 15:10. Ladycats Anayi Ledesma and Judith Garcia anchored the group in 22nd and 27th, respectively.
The Ladycats junior varsity runners also took first at the meet. Bailey Wilford was the first of five Palestine runners to secure a top-10 finish. Wilford finished third, Emily Marroquin was sixth, Yukari Sanchez placed seventh, Jenniefer Oscoy finished eighth and Adetiri Adedi was ninth.
Stephany Castillo and Yulissa Guzman finished 15th and 16th, respectively.
The Wildcats finished second on the day with 45 total points. Kevin Quincin was the overall meet champion as his 16:40.47 was the fastest time of the day.
Jalbert Sandoval finished third at 17:14.97 and Rolando Gallegos came in eighth at a time of 18:26.47.
Juan Lopez placed 12th (18:58), Tony Garcia was 13th (9:08), Seby Ledesma was 16th (19:24), Dylan Hernandez was 20th (19:34) and Cruz Villanueva was 32nd.
Wildcat junior varsity runners took the top crown with six runners finishing among the top-10. Chris Vigil was first, David Arredondo was second, Mario Escalante placed fourth, Ismael Gonzales finished eighth and Baltasar Quevedo was 10th.
Palestine dominated the next group of 10 with Andy Garcia front lining them in 13th. Adrian Estrada was 15th and Cesar Morales was 16th.
Palestine travels to Waco Thursday for their third cross country meet of the season.
