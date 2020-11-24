ROUND ROCK – Neches Lady Tiger Kacie Kimbrough and Elkhart Lady Elks Guin Young both were present at the UIL state cross competition in Round Rock Monday.
Kimbrough finished 48th overall in the UIL Class 1A State meet at Old Settler's Park.
Kimbrough, who finished eighth in the regional meet earlier this month, clocked in with a time of 14 minutes, 00.23 secnods.
Lady Elk freshman Young finished 72nd overall of 123 runners in her first appearance at the UIL state meet. Young clokced a 13:30.59.
Young qualified for the 3A state competition after placing 11th overall at the regional meet in Huntsville earlier this month.
