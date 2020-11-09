CORPUS CHRISTI – Neches Lady Tiger runner Kacie Kimbrough is statebound after her eighth place performance at the UIL Region IV XC championships Monday.
The entire Lady Tiger cross country team was represented in Corpus Christi. Now, they will send one representative to the largest stage in the state later this month.
Kimbrough secured her spot at state with a Top-10 finish against 114 of the region's best runner. Kimbrough ran 13:56.3 at regionals, which was eight seconds outside the top five.
Bre Fredrickson was the next Lady Tiger runner to place in 28th (15:37.22). Lexi Rogers followed her in 29th (15:37.63).
Mallory Main finished 38th (16:01.24), Libbery Raine placed 47th (16:34.87), Emily Docteur spotted 57th (17:17) and Kinsley Gordon rounded the group out in 65th (17:36.5).
The Lady Tigers finished fourth overall – six points from qualifying for the state meet as a team.
John Snider, Segio Servin and Darren Williams represented Neches on the boys side.
Snider placed 22nd overall (21:07), Servin finished 69th (24:05) and Williams finished 102nd of 114 qualified runners (27:54).
Kimbrough will prepare for the state meet, which will be held Monday, Nov. 23, at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock.
Class 1A girls will run at 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.