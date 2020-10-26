NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers cross country team dominated their district meet Wednesday and will will advance to regionals in Corpus Christi on Nov. 9.
The Lady Tigers filled up the top six spots with Kacie Kimbrough heading the group in first place. Kimbrough outpaced the field by a little less than 50 seconds with a time of 14:05.
Bre Fredrickson followed her in second place with a time of 14:54. The Lady Tigers continued to keep the competition at bay as the others began falling in line.
Libbey Raine captured third place (15:24), Mallory Main placed fourth (15:34), Emily Docteur secured fifth (15:34) and Lexi Rogers came in sixth (16:21).
Kinsley Gordon marked the seventh top-10 finisher for the Lady Tigers in eighth place (16:44).
Neches also will have three varsity boys runners represent them in Corpus Christi. John Snider proved to be the best amongst the competition as he finished nearly 20 seconds in front of the second-place finisher with a time of 19:21.
Darren Williams and Segio Servin are the other two Neches runners who stamped their ticket to the regional meet with a sixth and seventh place finish, respectively.
Williams ran a time of 22:21, while Sevin ran 22:54.
Oakwood's Ramon Chavez finished as the lone regional qualifier for the Panthers in fourth place (20:15).
