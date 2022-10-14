NECHES – The Slocum Mustangs and Neches Lady Tigers were crowned district champions at the District 27-1A cross country meet Wednesday.
Both schools can look forward to each of their varsity teams representing them at regionals. Neches placed five of their seven runners inside the top-10 with Joely Jenkins headlining in first place. Bre Fredrickson finished behind her in second place.
Abigail Fletcher placed fourth, while Aubrey Kincade took ninth. Libby Raine, Lacie Macias and Addison Spaith will also move on to regionals for Neches.
Slocum Lady Mustang Abby Sarraf placed third at the meet as their top runner. Annie Cockerham followed her in fifth place, while Janey Guess took eighth. Julie Neal, Aubrey Leuschner, Gabby Watson and Kolbie Bush were also regional qualifiers for Slocum.
Slocum’s varsity boys landed first with six of their seven runners finishing top-10. Caleb Neal outran the field for the gold medal, while Nathan Marr followed him in second. Carter Sbrusch took sixth, Ayden Sarraf was seventh, Bock Evers placed eighth and Caden Lovelady was 10th. Elijah Gabriel was also a regional qualifier for Slocum.
Martinsville finished second and Centerville placed third at the meet.
The Region IV championships will be held Oct. 24 at Texas A&M Corpus Christi Dugan track and soccer stadium.
