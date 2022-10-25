CORPUS CHRISTI – The Neches Lady Tigers and Slocum Mustangs are headed to the state competition after their performances at UIL Region IV XC Championships in Corpus Christi Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers placed second overall as a team, while the Mustangs placed fourth.
Joely Jenkins led the Lady Tigers as she placed sixth overall with a time of 13:29. Bre Fredrickson was the next member to cross the finish line in 13th at a time of 13:48. Abigail Fletcher raced to 27th overall (14:27).
Lacie Macias finished 47th (15:22), Libby Raine was 50th (15:26), Aubrey Kincade placed 62nd and Addison Spaith anchored the group in 74th (15:54).
The Slocum Lady Mustangs placed seventh overall with their top runner, Abby Sarraf, placing 26th overall. Sarraf clocked in a time of 14:25. Annie Cockerham placed 34th with a time of 14:39.
Julie Neal was 53rd (15:28), Janet Guess placed 78th (15:59), Audrey Leuschner was 86th (16:18), Gabby Watson placed 104th (16:59.48) and Kolbie Bush was 105th (16:59.88).
Oakwood Lady Panther Jacee Youngblood finished 64th overall with a time of 15:43.
The Mustangs had three runners finish inside the top-20. Caleb Neal paced their group with his ninth-place finish (18:29). Brock Evers and Nathan Marr finished 18th and 19th, respectively. Evers clocked in a time of 19:06, while Marr ran a time of 19:10.
Carter Sbrusch was the next Mustang to finish in 53rd (20:17). Caden Lovelady finished 56th overall (20:21), Ayden Sarraf was 72nd (21:05) and Elijah Gabriel was 83rd (21:33).
The Oakwood Panthers placed 17th as a group.
Eduardo Ramirez was their top runner in 46th (20:10). Kevin Alatorre was the next up in 129th (24:38).
Arturo Alatorre placed 133rd (25:23), Darreion Thomas was 137th (26:04) and Gavin Wilbanks was 138th (26:04).
The Lady Tigers and Mustangs advance to the state meet Nov. 5 at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock. Girls will run at 11:40 a.m. Boys run at 12:10 p.m.
