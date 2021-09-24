NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers and Slocum Mustangs both came away with first place finishes at the Neches cross country invitational Thursday.
The Lady Tigers had five runners finish among the top 20 with Joely Jenkins headlining their team in seventh (14:32). Bre Fredrickson and Libby Raine slotted 12th and 13th, respectively on the day. Fredrickson ran a time of 15:03, while Raine clocked in at 15:10.
Aubrey Kincaide placed 17th (15:42), Bailey Lovelady 19th (15:45) and Emily Docteur 37th (18:16).
Cayuga Ladycat Aerin Thompson was the top runner among Anderson County runners as she placed fifth overall (14:12), with Elkhart Lady Elk Guin Young slotting behind her in sixth (14:24).
Slocum's Abby Sarrat finished ninth overall (14:35) and Frankston's Abigail Fletcher placed 10th (14:39).
Cayuga's Jamison Courville placed 14th (15:14), Meredith Legard 23rd (16:03) and Maddi Mills 24th (16:03) to round out their top-25 trio.
Kylee Mitchell and Tiyah Courville finished 33rd and 36th, respectively, for the Ladycats.
Slocum had three additional runners place inside the top 25 in Annie Cockerham, Marlee Lasiter and Julie Neal. Cockerham's time of 15:16 slotted her 15th best. Lasiter clocked in at 15:48 with her 20th place finish, while Neal finished 25th (16:16).
Elkhart's Bailey Jones was next behind Young in 18th (15:42). Rita Stewart, Cami Pyeatt, Lucy Herod and Emily Kornegay filled positions 39, 40, 42 and 46, respectively.
Frankston's Pauline Pusschier was the other lone runner for the Maidens to finish top 20 as she placed 16th (15:35). Mya Mitchell and Kennedi Mussselman was 44th and 48th, respectively.
The Westwood Lady Panthers top runner, Emma Cara, was 22th amongst the field (15:50). Camron Gray finished 30th with Xiema Gante finishing 38th.
On the boys side, nine of the top 10 runners were highlighted by Anderson County runners. Slocum's Stratton Windell arose as the top performer in first (18:39), which was nearly a minute in front of Oakwood's Jlee Mathis (19:58) who was second.
The Mustangs took first at the meet with all seven of their runners placing in the top 14. Slocum's Mark Guess (20:53), Aiden Sarraf (20:54) and Brock Evers (21:01) filled positions eight though 11.
Caleb Neal and Brooks Baker placed 13th and 14th, respectively.
Elkhart took second as a team with Lorenzo Alcorta finishing as their top runner in fifth (20:22).
Elkhart's Hunter Jenkins placed eighth (20:52). Mason Mack stayed inside the top 25 in 22nd (24:44), while Joseph Rhyle and Taylor Lyons finished 30th and 31st, respectively.
Frankston's Govani Martinez was third (20:09) and Westwood's Jonathan Trejo was fourth (20:15). Westwood's Jade Mendez started the second half of the top 10 in sixth (20:38).
Frankston had two additional runners in the top 20 in Logan Ratcliff, 16th, and Cody Morgan, 18th.
Cayuga's lone runner, Joey Grimes, finished 21st (24:38).
Oakwood's Tridity Bynum finished 19th, Tirrea Jackson 25th, Kevin Alatorre 28th, Arturo Alatorre 29th and Gavin Wilbanks 35th.
Slocum also took first in both boys and girls junior varsity. Nathan Marr winning it for the boys and Gabby Watson coming in third for the girls.
Eli Gabriel and Brayden Lindsey also finished third and fourth for the Mustangs.
Neches' Sealy Hines and Kacie Trimble were first and second in the junior varsity girls division.
