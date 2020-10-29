LUFKIN – The Palestine cross country teams are headed to regionals after a pair of second place finishes at their District 17-4A meet Wednesday.
Palestine's boys and girls teams both finished second in Lufkin Wednesday, which is means both teams will have full representation at the regional meet in Huntsville.
Wildcat Jalbert Sandoval finished as the top performer on the boys side finishing second overall (16:42). Sandoval was one of three Wildcats to place inside the top 10 on the day.
Luis Castillo finished seventh overall (17:37), while Gabriel Gante placed ninth (17:47). Palestine continued to fill out the top 20 out of the 36 qualified runners.
Kevin Quincin placed 11th (18:00), Raul Ramirez finished 12th (18:03) and Michael Chaidez finished 19th (18:36).
Garrett Bowden rounded the group out in 22nd (19:20).
Ladycat Emerith Hernandez finished as the top varsity girls runner in third place (12:33). She was joined in the top 10 by Alliyah Estrada who finished ninth overall (13:46).
Yanelli Ruiz was a few seconds outside of the top 10 in 12th place (13:54).
Karina Gutierrez placed 15th on the day (14:15).
The Ladycats had three additional runners finish inside the top 25 of 37 qualified runners.
Macy French placed 21st (14:34), Brenda Trevino finished 22nd (14:42)and Samantha Chaidez slotted 23rd to round of the Ladycat group (14:45).
Palestine also finished first overall in the junior varsity boys 5000 meter run with five of their eight runners finishing inside the top 10.
Tony Garcia took first, David Arredondo was fourth, Jonathan Chavez placed sixth, Arturo Nieto secured seventh and Michael Flynn seeded eighth.
Diego Farias, Esvin Quincin and Ernesto Hernandez finished 13th, 15th and 18th, respectively, to round out the group.
The Palestine varsity teams will compete at the UIL Regionals, Nov. 10, at Kate Barr-Ross Park in Huntsville.
