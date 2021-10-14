LUFKIN – The Palestine Wildcats are sending both their boys and girls teams to the UIL Region III championship after their second place finishes at their district meet Wednesday.
All seven of the varsity boys runners finished in the top half of the 32-person race. Freshman Kevin Quincin led their group – placing second overall with a time of 17:17.
Jalbert Sandoval finished a few steps behind him in third (17:19). Luis Castillo was the third Palestine member to place inside the top 10 in fifth (17:59).
Johan Hagberg placed just outside the top 10 in 11th (19:03). David Arredondo finished 12th (19:15), Juan Lopez 14th (19:23) and Diego Farias placed 15th (19:25).
The team finished with 33 points, which was a point behind first-place Hudson (32).
Ladycat Emerith Hernandez finished as their top performer on the day in sixth – clocking in at 13:38, which was four seconds out of a top-five position.
Yaneli Ruiz placed eighth (14:03), Camila Dominguez ninth (14:10) and Grimaldo Andrea rounded out the trio in 10th (14:11).
Ana Ibarra was the next Ladycat to cross in 13th (14:28). Jessica Faban was 15th (14:42) and Cristel Francia was 17th (15:03).
The Ladycats earned 46 points, which was 55 points ahead of third-place Center (91).
The Ladycats junior varsity runners finished first in their division with six of their 11 runners finishing inside the top 10.
Karina Gutierrez placed second, Samantha Chaidez third, Celesta Lara fourth, Stephany Castillo eighth, Dakota Reid ninth and Yulissa Guzman 10th.
Macy French was 11th, Emily Marroquin 13th, Genesis Giron 14th, Adetoro Adedeji 21st and Yukari Sanchez 22nd.
The junior varsity boys also dominated their division with 10 of their 11 runners securing the top 13 spots.
Tony Garcia was far ahead of the field in first place. His time of 19:06 was 19 seconds ahead of the next best runner.
Erik Coronado was third, Arath Chavez fourth, Chris Christopher fifth, Arturo Nieto sixth, Manny Campa eighth, Agustin Ruiz ninth and Diego Estrada 10th.
Esvin Quincin finished 11th, Cesar Morales 12th, Nathaniel Reyes 13th and Ty Carnes 19th.
