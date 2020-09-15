HALLSVILLE – The Palestine Wildcats cross country team competed at the Hallsville Invitational Thursday.
The meet was divided into heats due to COVID-19 restrictions, which the Wildcats boys and girls managed to capture second place in their respective classes.
Luis Rangel finished third overall in their heat with a time of 18:14.52. He helped make up four Wildcats who placed inside the top-10.
Jalbert Sandoval followed Rangel in fourth – just a second behind him. Michael Chaidez took sixth, while Luis Castillo rounded them out in 10th.
Palestine had three more runners finish inside the top 20 on the afternoon. Gabriel Gante took 11th, 19:01.61; Jonathan Chavez 17th, 19:24.82; and Raul Ramirez 19th, 19:31.82.
The Ladycats also grabbed a second-place finish with two of their runners finishing inside the best 10. Emerith Hernandez was their top runner on the day in third with a time of 14:09.96.
Emily Marroquin wasn't far behind her in sixth at 15:01.13.
The next Palestine runner to cross the line was Macy French, in 15th, with Yanelli Ruiz slotting 17th and Brenda Trevino capturing 18th.
The Ladycat train of runners continued to roll as Karina Gutierrez followed in 19th and Cristel Francia taking 20th.
Palestine's junior varsity boys runners took first on the day, while the junior varsity girls took second.
The Wildcats had six JV boys finish inside the top 10 – Esvin Quincin, fourth; then followed by: Cruz Villanueva, Tony Garcia, Diego Farias, Alex Arredondo and Arturo Nieto made up fifth through ninth.
The Ladycats had four JV girls make top-10 finishes – Alliyah Estradam sixth; Celeste Lara, seventh; Samantha Chaidez, eighth; Amy Rangel, ninth.
Palestine will travel to Mineola for their meet Thursday.
