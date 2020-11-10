HUNTSVILLE – The Palestine Wildcats cross country team will be well represented at the state meet following their performance in Huntsville Tuesday.
The boys will send their entire team to the state meet in Round Rock after placing third overall in regionals, while Ladycat Emerith Hernandez will represent the girls at the state competition.
Hernandez placed 11th overall (13:21.7) in the 4A girls two-mile run and is one of five freshmen to place inside the Top-15.
Yanelli Ruiz was the next Ladycat to place at 43rd, Alliyah Estrada finished 49th, Macy French 80th, Karina Gutieerez 86th, Amy Rangel 94th and Cristel Francia rounded the group out in 101st out of 129 qualified runners.
The Ladycats placed seventh overall out of 15 teams.
Luis Rangel, who was out two months due to a broken collarbone, returned to the field and highlighted the boys regional team in 14th (17:06.10). Palestine placed two more runners inside the Top-25 in Michael Chaidez and Jalbert Sandoval. Chaidez placed 20th overall (17:19), while Sandoval finished behind him in 21st (17:19.6).
Luis Castillo was the next Wildcat to place in 40th (18:05). Raul Ramirez finished 43rd, Gabriel Gante 61st and Garrett Bowden anchored the group in 99th out of 124 qualified runners.
Rangel, Chaidez, Castillo, Bowden and Ramirez all represented the Wildcats at state last year.
Rangel placed sixth overall at last year's state meet.
Palestine finished with 117 points, which was nine points behind second-place Salado.
Palestine will prep for the state cross country meet Nov. 23-24 at Old Settlers' Park in Round Rock.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.