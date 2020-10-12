HUDSON – The Palestine cross country teams finished top five in the boys and girls division at the Hudson Invitational last week.
The Wildcats varsity boys finished third out of nine schools on the day. Wildcat runner Jalbert Sandoval was the lone Palestine runner to finish top-10 on the day in eighth place (18:03).
Michael Chaidez was the next Wildcat up in 16th place (18:27). Luis Castillo was the final Wildcat to place inside the top 25 in 23rd (18:59).
Garrett Bowden and Tony Garcia finished in the top half of the 62 qualified finishers on the day. Bowden sprinted to 28th place (19:15), while Garcia placed 30th (19:18).
On the Ladycats side, Emerith Hernandez cliched another top-10 finish on the year in seventh place (13:38) – two seconds out of the top five runners. She was the lone Ladycats inside the top 20, but Palestine still had five runners finish in the upper half of 63 qualified runners.
Yanelli Ruiz placed 23rd (14:46), Macy French followed her in 24th (14:47) and Karina Gutierrez seeded 27th (14:56).
Alliyah Estrada anf Cristel Francia placed 30th and 31st, respectively, with Samantha Chaidez rounding the group out in 34th.
As a group, the Ladycats finished fifth overall out of seven teams.
Palestine's junior varsity boys runners saw nine runners place inside the top 25 of 68 qualified runners – taking first on the day.
Cruz Villanueva, who has been a constant name at the top throughout the season, placed fifth (20:00). Diego Farias, Arturo Nieto and Alex Arredondo made up spots eight through 10.
Esvin Quincin and Ernesto Hernandez placed 12th and 13th, respectively.
Michael Flynn brought home 15th, while Andy Garcia placed 20th.
Ricoh Avila rounded their group out in 25th.
The Ladycats junior varsity girls took third with Brenda Trevino finishing as their top runner in 14th. Celeste Lara finished 18th, Amy Rangel took 19th and Angela Ledesma finished 21st.
Palestine will travel to Longview Oct. 16.
