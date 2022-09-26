JACKSONVILLE – Palestine’s varsity cross country teams placed second in both the girls and boys divisions at the Indian Express Invitational in Jacksonville Friday.
The Wildcats had all six runners place inside the top-25 – with two of their runners finished inside the top five. Kevin Quincin paced their group as he captured the silver medal with a time of 17:05. Jalbert Sandoval took bronze – clocking in a time of 17:17.
Ronaldo Gallegos was the next Palestine runner to cross in 11th place at a time of 18:57. Juan Lopez finished a second behind him in 12th place, while Tony Garcia achieved their fifth runner inside the top 15. Garcia’s time of 19:02 landed him in 14th on the day. Dylan Hernandez rounded out the group in 23rd (20:05).
The Ladycats had four runners inside the top-15 runners. Yanelli Ruiz highlighted their group in seventh with a time of 14:35. Emerith Hernandez followed her in ninth place (14:43). Yaritza Rodriguez was the third Ladycat to cross in 11th place with a time of 14:51.
Evelyn Morales was the fourth Ladycat runner to clinch a top-15 spot. Morales finished 15th overall (14:56). Anayi Ledesma placed 26th (14:45), while Grimaldo Andrea finished 34th (16:08). Bailey Wilford anchored the group in 42nd (17:03).
Palestine’s junior varsity girls finished fourth overall. Yukari Sanchez was their to runner as she placed third overall (15:38). Jennifer Oscoy finished 16th and Alexi Guitz placed 24th.
Palestine’s junior varsity boys finished third overall. Baltasar Quevedo was their lone top-10 finisher. Quevedo finished eighth overall (19:37). Cruz Villanueva placed 17th with Davis Arredondo and Isamael Gonzales finishing 24th and 25th, respectively.
