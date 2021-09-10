WACO – Palestine's cross country teams captured third place in both the boys and girls division at the Midway Hewitt Kiwanis Invitational in Waco Thursday.
Ladycat Emerith Hernandez finished as their top performer in third place (13:12). Yanelli Ruiz finished in seventh (13:31.70).
Jessica Fabian 29th, Camila Dominguez 30th, Samantha Chaidez 34th, and Brenda Trevino rounded out the group in 53rd out of 79 qualified runners.
Wildcat Jalbert Sandoval finished as the boys top runner in fifth place with a time of 17:05.70. Kevin Quincin also finished inside the top 10 ninth place (17:33.50).
Luis Castillo, David Arredondo and Juan Lopez all finished inside the top 50 for Palestine. Castillo placed 23rd, Arredondo finished 27th and Lopez slotted 44th.
Tony Garcia's time of 19:18 placed him 56th, while Diego Farias (19:50) and Cruz Vllianueve (20:05) placed 65th and 71st, respectively.
Arath Chavez rounded out the group in 81st out of 118 qualified runners.
Both Palestine teams also placed first at the Slocum Mustang Invitational last Friday. Ruiz captured second place for the Ladycats. Emerith Hernandez finished fourth and Ana Ibara placed seventh.
Dominguez and Jessica Fabam finished 11th and 12th, respectively.
Chaidez placed 17th, while Trevino rounded the group out in 36th.
Sandoval was the boys top runner in third. Kevin Quincia finished fifth, Castillo sixth, Arredordo eighth and Tony Garcia ninth.
The Wildcats continued to fill up the top 25 with Villanueva placing 12th. Juan Lopez finished 13th overall and Chavez was 22nd.
Palestine travels to Sam Houston next Saturday as they travel to Huntsville to compete in the UIL Region III Championships Preview.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.