HUDSON – The Palestine varsity boys and girls both finished in third at the Hudson Invitational meet Saturday.

Seven teams competed on the girls side with eight competing on the boys side.

Emerith Hernandez placed as the top Ladycat Sautrday in sixth place (12:35). She was the lone member to finish inside the top-10, but one of three Ladycats to make their way inside the top 20 out of 62 qualified runners.

Karina Gutierrez finished 16th overall (13:40) and Macy French took 18th (13:41). Eaneli and Aaleya finished right with each other securing 21st and 22nd, respectively.

Sam and Suzy Francia also finished as a tandem in 26th and 27th. Brenda Trevino and Celeste Lara also finished inside the top 50 at the meet.

On the boys side Jalbert Sandoval finished as the Wildcats top runner in ninth (16:59). He was one of four Palestine runners to make an appearance inside the top 25 of 63 qualified runners.

Michael Chaidez placed 16th (17:22), Garrett Bowden placed 21st (17:42) and Kevin Quincin finished 25th (18:01).

The Wildcats hogged the rest of the top 30 finishes from the field on the day. Gabriel Gaute, Luis Castillo, Jonathan Chavez, Raul Ramirez and Tony Garcia made up the 26th through 30th spots on the day.

Palestine boys finished behind second place Hudson and first-place Lufkin. Hudson took first on the varsity girls side, while Lufkin took second.

Palestine will return to the field Oct. 16 at Longview.

 Varsity Boys 5KSchoolTime
1Adan HernandezLufkin15:45
2William BoyceOnalaska16:02
3Brandon JaimeLufkin16:03
4Kris MurphyLufkin16:20
5Austin PonderHudson16:35
6Connor GravesHudson16:47
7Fletcher ColganCentral Heights16:49
8Joachim GuitierrezLufkin16:50
9Jalbert SandovalPalestine16:59
10Santos MiejaLufkin17:04
11Alan HernandezLufkin17:10
12Saul AcevedoHudson17:13
13Miguel DelacruzCentral17:13
14Marcos AldayLufkin17:14
15Emauel OrtaLufkin17:20
16Michael ChardezPalestine17:22
17Zack TrevathanHudson17:25
18Joshua GuiterrezLufkin17:31
19Alex BrownHudson17:37
20Payton MontesCenter17:41
21Garrett BowdenPalestine17:42
22Bradly KnightHudson17:44
23Christian VargasLufkin17:51
24Chandler TamezHudson17:58
25Kevin QuincinPalestine18:01
26Gabriel GautePalestine18:08
27Luis CastilloPalestine18:12
28Jonathan ChavezPalestine18:16
29Raul RamirezPalestine18:18
30Tony GarciaPalestine18:18
31Cody MillerCarthage18:19
32Raul RebollarCenter18:29
33Angel CarrilloCentral18:32
34Rafal GonzalezCenter18:32
35Joshua OatesCentral18:35
36Jose HernandezCarthage18:39
37Rodrigo RubioCentral18:44
38Osvaldo GuevaraCenter18:48
39Colby MosleyHudson18:48
40Deaton JohnsonHudson18:49
41Neil BhaktaCarthage18:58
42Spencer BranskeHudson19:03
43Cruz VillanuevaPalestine19:09
44XaviRusk19:17
45David ColemanCentral Heights19:27
46Carson BashamCentral19:28
47Luis BelacruzCentral19:35
48Caleb GarciaCenter19:55
49Jacob JolleyCentral Heights20:04
50Miles PowellCarthage20:15
51Peyton TonerCentral Heights20:19
52Matt WhittowCarthage20:23
53DerekRusk20:59
54Jonathan GarciaCentral21:07
55EliRusk21:26
56JaredRusk21:30
57Mason ThompsonCentral Heights22:03
58Brandon SanchezCentral Heights22:11
59BraydenRusk22:40
60Daniel RubioCentral22:51
61CaisonRusk23:34
62CalebRusk23:52
63PadenRusk23:59
    
    
    
 SchoolPoints 
1Lufkin22 
2Hudson51 
3Palestine83 
4Central135 
5Center140 
6Central Heights164 
7Carthage168 
8Rusk210 
 Varsity Girls 2 mileSchoolTime
1Kayleigh WagnonHudson11:32
2Breanna LipscombHudson12:27
3Cullen MerrellHudson12:30.1
4Paula BautistaLufkin12:30.4
5Jacki SilvaLufkin12:33
6EmmenthPalestine12:35
7Emily DavisHudson12:43
8Kylie RidingsLufkin12:47
9Maria Moreno-CoronaLufkin13:07
10Paris ColganCentral Heights13:11
11Marlene ReyesLufkin13:13
12Juliana GarciaCenter13:18
13MacKenzie CavinsHudson13:30
14Esperanza CuevasLufkin13:37
15Alyssa JassoLufkin13:39
16KarinaPalestine13:40
17Jacki ReyesLufkin13:41
18MacyPalestine13:41
19Sindi SalazarCarthage13:47
20Grace BrownCentral13:48
21? EaneliPalestine13:49
22AaleyaPalestine13:55
23Kip TravisCarthage13:58
24Kaylee SniderHudson13:59
25Peyton EmersonHudson13:59
26SamPalestine14:00
27SuzzyPalestine14:01
28Cree MarroquinCentral14:05
29Jazmin OlivaresCenter14:08
30Julia PyeattCentral14:09
31Grace WhisenantCenter14:13
32Chloe FlackLufkin14:15
33Liz JacoboCentral14:17
34Kenzie TravisCarthage14:17
35Brooke WhitakerCarthage14:20
36Audrey DunnHudson14:23
37Natalie RawlsCentral14:26
38Gabby WhisenantCenter14:27
39BrendaPalestine14:27
40Jazmine JamisonHudson14:28
41Hannah SessionsHudson14:30
42Yadhira ValadezCenter14:32
43Morgan HarmonCentral14:34
44JordynRusk14:44
45Librada RogelCarthage14:50
46CelestePalestine14:51
47Isabel SotoCenter14:55
48Berenice RojasCenter14:56
49Kasie LopezHudson14:58
50KaitlynRusk15:09
51IsabelRusk15:12
52Lauren AshleyCentral Heights15:22
53Dulce ChavezCenter15:24
54Allison CervantesCentral Heights15:31
55Evie Linda FelterCarthage15:32
56Sandra GarciaCenter15:38
57MaddieRusk15:40
58Sophie SociaCarthage15:54
59Maria AlvaradoCenter16:02
60ToriRusk16:24
61EmyleaRusk16:33
62JazminRusk16:41
63  16:51
64  18:24
65  19:39
    
 SchoolPoints 
1Hudson25 
2Lufkin36 
3Palestine76 
4Central135 
5Center137 
6Carthage140 
7Rusk207 
    

