HUDSON – The Palestine varsity boys and girls both finished in third at the Hudson Invitational meet Saturday.
Seven teams competed on the girls side with eight competing on the boys side.
Emerith Hernandez placed as the top Ladycat Sautrday in sixth place (12:35). She was the lone member to finish inside the top-10, but one of three Ladycats to make their way inside the top 20 out of 62 qualified runners.
Karina Gutierrez finished 16th overall (13:40) and Macy French took 18th (13:41). Eaneli and Aaleya finished right with each other securing 21st and 22nd, respectively.
Sam and Suzy Francia also finished as a tandem in 26th and 27th. Brenda Trevino and Celeste Lara also finished inside the top 50 at the meet.
On the boys side Jalbert Sandoval finished as the Wildcats top runner in ninth (16:59). He was one of four Palestine runners to make an appearance inside the top 25 of 63 qualified runners.
Michael Chaidez placed 16th (17:22), Garrett Bowden placed 21st (17:42) and Kevin Quincin finished 25th (18:01).
The Wildcats hogged the rest of the top 30 finishes from the field on the day. Gabriel Gaute, Luis Castillo, Jonathan Chavez, Raul Ramirez and Tony Garcia made up the 26th through 30th spots on the day.
Palestine boys finished behind second place Hudson and first-place Lufkin. Hudson took first on the varsity girls side, while Lufkin took second.
Palestine will return to the field Oct. 16 at Longview.
|Varsity Boys 5K
|School
|Time
|1
|Adan Hernandez
|Lufkin
|15:45
|2
|William Boyce
|Onalaska
|16:02
|3
|Brandon Jaime
|Lufkin
|16:03
|4
|Kris Murphy
|Lufkin
|16:20
|5
|Austin Ponder
|Hudson
|16:35
|6
|Connor Graves
|Hudson
|16:47
|7
|Fletcher Colgan
|Central Heights
|16:49
|8
|Joachim Guitierrez
|Lufkin
|16:50
|9
|Jalbert Sandoval
|Palestine
|16:59
|10
|Santos Mieja
|Lufkin
|17:04
|11
|Alan Hernandez
|Lufkin
|17:10
|12
|Saul Acevedo
|Hudson
|17:13
|13
|Miguel Delacruz
|Central
|17:13
|14
|Marcos Alday
|Lufkin
|17:14
|15
|Emauel Orta
|Lufkin
|17:20
|16
|Michael Chardez
|Palestine
|17:22
|17
|Zack Trevathan
|Hudson
|17:25
|18
|Joshua Guiterrez
|Lufkin
|17:31
|19
|Alex Brown
|Hudson
|17:37
|20
|Payton Montes
|Center
|17:41
|21
|Garrett Bowden
|Palestine
|17:42
|22
|Bradly Knight
|Hudson
|17:44
|23
|Christian Vargas
|Lufkin
|17:51
|24
|Chandler Tamez
|Hudson
|17:58
|25
|Kevin Quincin
|Palestine
|18:01
|26
|Gabriel Gaute
|Palestine
|18:08
|27
|Luis Castillo
|Palestine
|18:12
|28
|Jonathan Chavez
|Palestine
|18:16
|29
|Raul Ramirez
|Palestine
|18:18
|30
|Tony Garcia
|Palestine
|18:18
|31
|Cody Miller
|Carthage
|18:19
|32
|Raul Rebollar
|Center
|18:29
|33
|Angel Carrillo
|Central
|18:32
|34
|Rafal Gonzalez
|Center
|18:32
|35
|Joshua Oates
|Central
|18:35
|36
|Jose Hernandez
|Carthage
|18:39
|37
|Rodrigo Rubio
|Central
|18:44
|38
|Osvaldo Guevara
|Center
|18:48
|39
|Colby Mosley
|Hudson
|18:48
|40
|Deaton Johnson
|Hudson
|18:49
|41
|Neil Bhakta
|Carthage
|18:58
|42
|Spencer Branske
|Hudson
|19:03
|43
|Cruz Villanueva
|Palestine
|19:09
|44
|Xavi
|Rusk
|19:17
|45
|David Coleman
|Central Heights
|19:27
|46
|Carson Basham
|Central
|19:28
|47
|Luis Belacruz
|Central
|19:35
|48
|Caleb Garcia
|Center
|19:55
|49
|Jacob Jolley
|Central Heights
|20:04
|50
|Miles Powell
|Carthage
|20:15
|51
|Peyton Toner
|Central Heights
|20:19
|52
|Matt Whittow
|Carthage
|20:23
|53
|Derek
|Rusk
|20:59
|54
|Jonathan Garcia
|Central
|21:07
|55
|Eli
|Rusk
|21:26
|56
|Jared
|Rusk
|21:30
|57
|Mason Thompson
|Central Heights
|22:03
|58
|Brandon Sanchez
|Central Heights
|22:11
|59
|Brayden
|Rusk
|22:40
|60
|Daniel Rubio
|Central
|22:51
|61
|Caison
|Rusk
|23:34
|62
|Caleb
|Rusk
|23:52
|63
|Paden
|Rusk
|23:59
|School
|Points
|1
|Lufkin
|22
|2
|Hudson
|51
|3
|Palestine
|83
|4
|Central
|135
|5
|Center
|140
|6
|Central Heights
|164
|7
|Carthage
|168
|8
|Rusk
|210
|Varsity Girls 2 mile
|School
|Time
|1
|Kayleigh Wagnon
|Hudson
|11:32
|2
|Breanna Lipscomb
|Hudson
|12:27
|3
|Cullen Merrell
|Hudson
|12:30.1
|4
|Paula Bautista
|Lufkin
|12:30.4
|5
|Jacki Silva
|Lufkin
|12:33
|6
|Emmenth
|Palestine
|12:35
|7
|Emily Davis
|Hudson
|12:43
|8
|Kylie Ridings
|Lufkin
|12:47
|9
|Maria Moreno-Corona
|Lufkin
|13:07
|10
|Paris Colgan
|Central Heights
|13:11
|11
|Marlene Reyes
|Lufkin
|13:13
|12
|Juliana Garcia
|Center
|13:18
|13
|MacKenzie Cavins
|Hudson
|13:30
|14
|Esperanza Cuevas
|Lufkin
|13:37
|15
|Alyssa Jasso
|Lufkin
|13:39
|16
|Karina
|Palestine
|13:40
|17
|Jacki Reyes
|Lufkin
|13:41
|18
|Macy
|Palestine
|13:41
|19
|Sindi Salazar
|Carthage
|13:47
|20
|Grace Brown
|Central
|13:48
|21
|? Eaneli
|Palestine
|13:49
|22
|Aaleya
|Palestine
|13:55
|23
|Kip Travis
|Carthage
|13:58
|24
|Kaylee Snider
|Hudson
|13:59
|25
|Peyton Emerson
|Hudson
|13:59
|26
|Sam
|Palestine
|14:00
|27
|Suzzy
|Palestine
|14:01
|28
|Cree Marroquin
|Central
|14:05
|29
|Jazmin Olivares
|Center
|14:08
|30
|Julia Pyeatt
|Central
|14:09
|31
|Grace Whisenant
|Center
|14:13
|32
|Chloe Flack
|Lufkin
|14:15
|33
|Liz Jacobo
|Central
|14:17
|34
|Kenzie Travis
|Carthage
|14:17
|35
|Brooke Whitaker
|Carthage
|14:20
|36
|Audrey Dunn
|Hudson
|14:23
|37
|Natalie Rawls
|Central
|14:26
|38
|Gabby Whisenant
|Center
|14:27
|39
|Brenda
|Palestine
|14:27
|40
|Jazmine Jamison
|Hudson
|14:28
|41
|Hannah Sessions
|Hudson
|14:30
|42
|Yadhira Valadez
|Center
|14:32
|43
|Morgan Harmon
|Central
|14:34
|44
|Jordyn
|Rusk
|14:44
|45
|Librada Rogel
|Carthage
|14:50
|46
|Celeste
|Palestine
|14:51
|47
|Isabel Soto
|Center
|14:55
|48
|Berenice Rojas
|Center
|14:56
|49
|Kasie Lopez
|Hudson
|14:58
|50
|Kaitlyn
|Rusk
|15:09
|51
|Isabel
|Rusk
|15:12
|52
|Lauren Ashley
|Central Heights
|15:22
|53
|Dulce Chavez
|Center
|15:24
|54
|Allison Cervantes
|Central Heights
|15:31
|55
|Evie Linda Felter
|Carthage
|15:32
|56
|Sandra Garcia
|Center
|15:38
|57
|Maddie
|Rusk
|15:40
|58
|Sophie Socia
|Carthage
|15:54
|59
|Maria Alvarado
|Center
|16:02
|60
|Tori
|Rusk
|16:24
|61
|Emylea
|Rusk
|16:33
|62
|Jazmin
|Rusk
|16:41
|63
|16:51
|64
|18:24
|65
|19:39
|School
|Points
|1
|Hudson
|25
|2
|Lufkin
|36
|3
|Palestine
|76
|4
|Central
|135
|5
|Center
|137
|6
|Carthage
|140
|7
|Rusk
|207
