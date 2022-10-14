JACKSONVILLE – Palestine is sending their varsity girls and boys teams to regionals after both teams placed third at the District 18-4A XC championship Thursday.
The Wildcats placed two runners inside the top-10 and four inside the top-15. Kevin Quincin headlined their day as he finished second overall with a time of 17:04. Jalbert Sandoval was fourth overall – clocking in a time of 17:28.
Ronaldo Gallegos was the next Wildcat to finish in 11th at a time of 18:30. Juan Lopez placed 15th overall at 18:53. Dylan Hernandez placed 16th (18:55), Baltasar Quevedo finished 17th (19:00) and Tony Garcia anchored the group in 18th (19:05).
The Wildcats cumulated 48 points, which was two behind second-place Jacksonville (46) and nine behind district champion Hudson (39).
For the Ladycats, Yanelli Ruiz was their top runner in fifth place at a time of 14:12. Yaritza Rodriguez was the next runner to place in 10th place (14:33).
Evelyn Morales clinched a spot inside the top-15 as she finished 13th overall (14:48). Emerith Hernandez was 16th (15:00), Anayi Ledesma placed 24th (15:18), Grimaldo Andrea finished 29th (15:56) and Yukari Sanchez was 33rd (16:17).
The Ladycats junior varsity runners also finished third with seven runners placing among the top-20 runners. Jennifer Oscoy placed fifth, Bailey Wilford finished ninth, Adetoro Dedeji placed 10th, Stephany Castillo was 13th, McKinley Ray was 14th, Alexi Guitz placed 17th and Celeste Lara finished 20th.
The Wildcats junior varsity runners were outright district championship with four runners finishing inside the top-10. Sebastian Ledesma-Hernandez was second, Davis Arredondo placed third, Cruz Villanueva finished fifth and Mario Escalante placed seventh. Riley Freeman finished 14th, Divine Amoke placed 17th and Abraham Sanchez rounded out their top-20 runners in 18th.
Palestine moves on to regionals Oct. 24 at Kate Barr-Ross Park in Huntsville.
