LINDALE – The Palestine Wildcats cross country teams competed at the Lindale Eagle Invitational Thursday.
The Wildcats took third among seven qualifying teams, while the Ladycats took fourth among nine qualifying teams. Both of Palestine's junior varsity teams took first at the meet.
Emerith Hernandez finished as the Ladycats top runner in fourth place on the day (15:16). She was the lone Ladycat to finish inside the top 10. Macy French was the next Ladycat runner to finish in 15th place (16:16).
Her fellow teammate Emily Marroquin was right behind her in 16th (16:17). Yanelli Ruiz was the last Ladycat to place inside the top 25 amongst a field of 56 runners. Ruiz placed 24th (16:47), Cristel Francia placed 27th (16:59), Karina Gutierrez finished 28th (17:00) and Alliyah Estrada was 34th (17:20).
Palestine's Michael Chaidez was the Wildcats top runner finishing fifth on the varsity boys side (19:17).
Luis Castillo was the next Wildcat up in 13th (20:21). Palestine had four more runners make up the top 20 runners. Garrett Bowden placed 15th (20:36), Gabriel Gante finished 16th (20:40), Raul Ramirez was 17th (20:42) and Kevin Quincin finished 18th (20:44).
Jonathan Chavez wrapped up Palestine's qualified runners in 23rd (20:54) among the 45 runners who placed.
The Ladycats junior varsity team dominated the field with four runners placing inside the top five. Samantha Chaidez finished first (17:07), Celeste Lara placed second (17:22), Amy Rangel was fourth (17:47) and Gabby Aguilar seeded fifth (18:03).
The Ladycats had two more runners finish inside the top 15 in Helena Lara, 12th, and Dakota Reid, 13th.
The Wildcats junior varsity team also impressed in their heat with six runners placing inside the top 10.
Tony Garcia finished second (21:06), Arath Chaves was third (21:21), Cruz Villanueva finished fifth (21:44), Diego Farias was sixth (21:55), Esvin Quincin was seventh (22:12) and Arturo Nieto placed eighth (22:12.3).
Palestine will run again Saturday at Hudson.
