HILLSBORO – Palestine’s Kevin Quincin and Emerith Hernandez both placed inside the top 10 of their respective divisions during their season opener meet at Hillsboro.
Quincin placed fourth to highlight the Wildcats’s Friday. His time of 17:23.73 was 23 milliseconds out of third place.
Jalbert Sandoval was the next in line for Palestine as he placed 15th on the day (18:13.19). Ronaldo Gallegos was the third member of the Wildcats to finish inside the top 25 – placing 21st on the day (18:35.81).
Tony Garcia placed 34th (19:03.33), Juan Lopez, 51st (19:39.78); Sebastian Ledesma-Hernandez, 55th (19:53); Dylan Hernandez, 56th (19:55); and Andy Garcia, 115th (21:32).
Emerith led all Ladycat runners with her 10th place finish (13:49.15). Yaritza Rodriguez and Evelyn Morales both squeezed into the top-25. Rodriguez finished 22nd after clocking in at 14:24.02. Morales slotted 25th with a time of 14:32.17.
Yanelli Ruiz’s time of 14:51.63 landed her in 33rd. Camila Dominguez finished 40th (14:56.46), Anaiy Ledesma, 48th (15:02); Emily Marroquin, 80th (15:36); and Grimaldo Andrea, 81st (15:38).
Cruz Villanueva led all Wildcat junior varsity runners as he finished 13th overall. Cesar Morales followed him in 27th, along with Alex Esparza in 63rd.
Judith Garcia was the top Ladycat junior varsity runner. Garcia placed 10th at the meet, while Adetoro Adedeji finished 21st and Stephany Castillo placed 25th.
Palestine travels to Mineola Friday for their cross-country invitational.
