HUNTSVILLE – Palestine Wildcat runners Kevin Quincin and Jalbert Sandoval qualified for the UIL State XC meet after placing 16th and 17th, respectively, at the Region-III Class 4A Championship in Huntsville Monday.
The Wildcats will have a pair of representatives at the UIL State Meet in Round Rock Nov. 4. Quincin ran a time of 16:57.1 that earned him 16th place, while Sandoval followed him in 17th with a time of 16:58.3
Baltasar Quevedo was the next Wildcat to finish in 61st with a time of 18:11.3. Rolando Gallegos finished 62nd overall – clocking in at 18:16.4.
Tony Garcia placed 74th (18:25), Dylan Hernandez was 103rd (19:20) and Juan Lopez finished 115th (19:39) of 177 runners. Palestine placed seventh overall as a team.
The Ladycats won’t have any representatives at the state meet, but did have three runners finish inside top-50 percentile. Yanelli Ruiz was their best runner as she finished 53rd overall with a time of 13:51.5.
Yaritza Rodriguez was 65th overall at 14:00.5. Evelyn Morales placed 81st at 14:20 flat. Emerith Hernandez placed 90th (14:34), Anayi Ledesma was 109th (15:09), Andrea Grimaldo was 11th (15:14) and Jennifer Oscoy placed 114th (15:18).
The Ladycats finished 13th overall as a team.
The Class 4A State Meet is Nov. 4 at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock. Boys start time is set for 9 a.m.
