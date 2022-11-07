ROUND ROCK – Palestine Wildcat runners Kevin Quincin and Jalbert Sandoval both finished inside the top-50 at the UIL Cross Country meet in Round Rock this past weekend.
Quincin placed 33rd overall for the Wildcats with a time of 17:08, while Sandoval placed 50th overall – clocking in a time of 17:29.
The Slocum Mustangs finished 12th as a team in 1A with Caleb Neal finishing as their top runner. Neal finished 58th overall at a time of 19:02. Brock Evers was the next Mustang to cross the finish line in 76th. He clocked in a time of 19:18.
Nathan Marr’s time of 19:24 earned him 82nd place. Ayden Sarraf was 97th (19:47), Caden Lovelady was 119th (20:46), Carter Sbrusch placed 120th (20:47) and Elijah Gabriel was 131st (21:24).
The Neches Lady Tigers finished 14th as a team as Joely Jenkins paced their team in 51st (13:50). Bre Fredrickson finished 72nd overall at a time of 14:18.
Abigail Fletcher was the next Lady Tiger to complete her race in 107th (15:10). Lacie Macias was 119th (15:29), Aubrey Kincade was 124th (15:36), Libby Raine placed 125th (15:37) and Addison Spaith anchored the group in 135th (15:58).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.