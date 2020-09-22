BUFFALO – The Westwood Panhters cross country teams competed at the Buffalo Bison XC invitational this past weekend.
Both teams impressed at the meet with boys varsity finishing first overall and the Lady Panthers capturing second.
Westwood's Emilio Martinez finished as the Panthers best runner on the boys side in third place (20:49).
Martinez wouldn't be the only runner to place inside the top 10 as Treigo captured seventh overall, which his time was a hair out of finishing in sixth place (21:14).
Paul Stewart finished 11th overall for the Panthers (22:01), while Mendez (16th, 22:56), Coleman Gilbreth (17th, 22:58) and Martin Suarez (19th, 23:14) all finished top 20 of 44 qualified runners.
Panther runners Carnell, 23rd, and Carlos Martell, 25th, both earned top-25 finishes on the day.
Lady Panther runner Gray finished as the top performer on the girls side in fourth place on the day (15:41).
She was the only member to make an appearance inside the top-10. Westwood's Goodson (16th), Lara (18th), and Gilmore (19th) all earned top 20 placements among 47 qualified runners.
Editor's Note: Roster with full names was not provided to the Herald Press. Full names will be updated once the roster is provided.
Varsity Boys Full Results:
|Boys Varsity CC
|1. Philipello
|Franklin
|19
|2. Gonzales
|Teague
|20.42
|3. Martinez
|Westwood
|20.49
|4. Kennedy
|Teague
|20.56
|5. King
|Groesbeck
|20.58
|6. Ramos
|Groesbeck
|21.14
|7. Treigo
|Westwood
|21.14
|8. Ray
|Latexo
|21.32
|9. Lozano
|Teague
|21.32
|10. Hargrove
|Latexo
|22
|11. Stewert
|Westwood
|22.01
|12. Smith
|Franklin
|22.08
|13. Eduardo
|Latexo
|22.21
|14. Canless
|Latexo
|22.29
|15. Skorupinski
|Franklin
|22.3
|16. Mendez
|Westwood
|22.56
|17. Gibreth
|Westwood
|22.58
|18. Wells
|Groesbeck
|23.1
|19. Suarez
|Westwood
|23.14
|20. Wilson
|Franklin
|23.22
|21. Saldana
|Buffalo
|23.5
|22. Aguilera
|Teague
|23.58
|23. Carnell
|Westwood
|24.19
|24.McLean
|Groesbeck
|24.2
|25. Martell
|Westwood
|24.28
|26. Almedit
|Buffalo
|24.39
|27. Henson
|Teague
|24.4
|28. Alfro
|Westwood
|24.41
|29. Bates
|Teague
|24.47
|30. Guzman
|Buffalo
|26.12
|31. Smith
|Trinity
|26.13
|32. Oscad
|Groesbeck
|26.26
|33. McKey
|Franklin
|26.31
|34. Parus
|Trinity
|26.58
|35. Tucker
|Latexo
|27.44
|36. Orellua
|Trinity
|28.14
|37. Ducat
|Buffalo
|28.28
|38. Ruiz
|Trinity
|30.19
|39. Hernandez
|Westwood
|31.54
|40. Ortiz
|Buffalo
|31.55
|41. Caceras
|Trinity
|32.53
|42. Aosta
|Trinity
|36.08
|43
|Buffalo
|36.11
|44. Logan
|Trinity
|49.18
Varsity Girls Full Results:
|Girls Varsity
|1. Sims
|Teague
|15.02
|2. Figera
|Groesbeck
|15.24
|3. Stokley
|Franklin
|15.32
|4. Gray
|Westwood
|15.41
|5. Newell
|Teague
|15.52
|6. Harrell
|Teague
|15.52.1
|7. Fannin
|Franklin
|15.51.2
|8. Mora
|Groesbeck
|15.53
|9. Morrison
|Trinity
|15.53.1
|10. Burns
|Franklin
|16.03
|11. Smitherman
|Franklin
|16.2
|12. Orido
|Leon
|16.25
|13.Eulson
|Groesbeck
|16.29
|14. Carrizales
|Leon
|16.33
|15. Adams
|Leon
|16.45
|16. Goodson
|Westwood
|16.52
|17. Carder
|Groesbeck
|17.18
|18. Lara
|Westwood
|17.2
|19. Gilmore
|Westwood
|17.22
|20. Cerns
|Trinity
|17.25
|21. Valles
|Buffalo
|17.32
|22. Duvall
|Latexo
|17.48
|23. Aresti
|Trinity
|17.51
|24. Dobson
|Groesbeck
|17.55
|25. Cocking
|Buffalo
|18.04
|26. Wilson
|Groesbeck
|18.08
|27. Dobson
|Groesbeck
|18.46
|28. Hull
|Leon
|19
|29. Kennedy
|Groesbeck
|19.01
|30. Lizzy
|Buffalo
|19.01.1
|31. Eldrea
|Buffalo
|19.48
|32. Ray
|Latexo
|19.49
|33. Sanchez
|Buffalo
|19.54
|34. Greene
|Buffalo
|19.54.1
|35. Guadalupe
|Trinity
|19.55
|36. Meyer
|Westwood
|20.34
|37. Arabie
|Buffalo
|20.46
|38. Pyle
|Kennedy
|20.55
|39. Lane
|Buffalo
|21.01
|40. Brown
|Groesbeck
|21.11
|41. Hirsch
|Buffalo
|21.15
|42. Gante
|Westwood
|21.17
|43. Hernandez
|Westwood
|21.18
|44. Swearinger
|Teague
|21.18.1
|45. Anurid
|Trinity
|22.52
|46. Orellana
|Trinity
|23.57
|47. Rodriguez
|Buffalo
|24.11
