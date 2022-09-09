LATEXO – The Slocum Mustangs placed first as a team at the Latexo Tigers XC Invitational Wednesday.
The Mustangs had four runners finish inside the top-15 of Wednesday’s meet. Caleb Neal headlined the group as he placed fourth with a time of 19:44. Nathan Marr followed behind him in sixth with a time of 20:05, while Brock Evers and Carter Sbrusch placed 12th and 13th, respectively. Evers clocked in a time of 20:35. Sbrusch ran a time of 20:40.
Ayden Sarraf finished 32nd overall to round out their top five finishers (22:21).
The Neches Lady Tigers varsity runners placed second at the meet with two runners finishing inside the top-10. Joely Jenkins placed second overall with a time of 14:19 and Bre Fredrickson finished seventh out of 106 runners with a time of 14:43.
Abigail Fletcher placed 14th overall (15:11), Aubrey Kincaide placed 22nd (15:47) and Bailey Lovelady placed 32nd (16:09).
Slocum’s Annie Cockerham was the top Lady Mustang runner as she placed 13th overall with a time of 15:09. Abby Sarraf placed behind her in 16th (15:20). Julie Meal finished in 40th (16:24) with Audrey Leuschner slotting 54th (17:08).
Oakwood Lady Panther Jacee Youngblood was their top runner as she finished 18th (15:26).
On the boys side, Westwood’s Emilio Martinez brought home the silver medal his time of 18:32 was 33 seconds better than the third-best runner. Jonathan Trejo placed 16th on the day – a second outside of a top-15 finish (21:06). Aiden Mendez was 41st (22:49), Kameron Carwell placed 45th (23:07) and Jade Mendez was 71st (25:21).
For the Elkhart Elks, Hunter Jenkins paced their group as he finished 10th on the day (20:19). Nate Thompson crept inside the top-25 in 24th place (21:40). Lucas Howard finished behind him in 28th (22:00). Aaron Diaz was the last Elk to finish inside the top 40 as he placed 35th (22:26).
Grapeland’s Ray as their top runner as he placed 25th on the day (21:43).
