The Slocum Mustangs placed first as a team at the Latexo Tigers XC Invitational Wednesday. The Mustangs had four runners finish inside the top-15 of Wednesday’s meet. Caleb Neal headlined the group as he placed fourth with a time of 19:44. Nathan Marr followed behind him in sixth with a time of 20:05, while Brock Evers and Carter Sbrusch placed 12th and 13th, respectively. Evers clocked in a time of 20:35. Sbrusch ran a time of 20:40.