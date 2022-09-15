CAYUGA – The Slocum Varsity Girls and Boys cross country teams placed first at the Cayuga Wildcats Invitational Wednesday.
The Lady Mustangs had four runners place inside of the top-10 at Wednesday’s meet. Abby Sarraf set the pace for her group as she finished third overall with a time of 15:54.56. Annie Cockerham finished sixth overall (16:11), Janey Guess was seventh (16:24) and Julie Neal finished ninth overall (16:35).
Oakwood’s Jacee Youngblood took the gold medal in the race with a time of 15:47.50. Audrey Leushner anchored the group of Lady Mustang runners as she finished 19th on the day (17:25.15).
Cayuga’s Mereidth Legard was their top runner – finishing fifth overall on the day (16:04). Laramie Dickson was the next Ladycat to finished in 12th and the final member to finish inside the top-20 (16:55).
Kylee Mitchell was 29th, Tiyah Courville finished 31st, Malerie Hinshaw was 38th and Raeleigh Taylor rounded out the group in 40th.
Elkhart’s Skyler Hamby finished as the Lady Elks top performing – clocking in a time of 16:51 for 11th place. Rita Stuart and Lilly Gay finished inside the top 25 in 23rd (17:50) and 24th (17:51), respectively.
Lucy Herod was 35th and Haley Stiff was 42nd.
On the boys side, the Mustangs also boasted four runners in the top-10 and seven in the top 20. Caleb Neal clocked in a time of 19:09.84 for second place on the day. Nathan Marr followed him up in third at 19:39.
Carter Sbrusch sealed the final top-five position in fifth at 20:05. Brock Evers secured 10th with a time of 20:42.25.
Ayden Sarraf and Caden Lovelady placed 16th and 18th, respectively. Sarraf running a time of 21:25 and Lovelady a time of 21:53. Eli Gabriel rounded out their group in 20th at 21:58.
Elkhart’s Hunter Jenkins ran his way into the five-best runners as he slotted fourth on the day with a time of 19:54. Fellow teammates Nate Thompson and Aaron Diaz captured 13th and 14th, respectively. Thompson ran hit the 21:00-mark, while Diaz clocked in at 21:03.
Mason Mack placed 21st for the Elks (22:00).
Oakwood Panther Eduardo Ramirez was their top runner in eighth place (20:29). Kevin Alatorre placed 28th, Trinidy Bynum was 32nd, Auturo Alatorre was 33rd and Gavin Wilbanks finished 34th.
