CROCKETT – The Slocum Mustangs varsity boys continue to pile up the accolades as they clinched another first-place finish Wednesday at the Latexo Pre-District meet.
Six of Slocum’s seven runners finished inside the top-15 Wednesday with Caleb Neal finishing in third-place on the day at 19:12. Nathan Marr was the next Mustang to cross in sixth place with a time of 19:30.
Carter Sbrusch was the third Slocum runner to clinch a top-10 finish in 10th (19:38). Ayden Sarraf placed 13th (20:28), Caden Lovelady was 14th (20:36) and Brock Evers finished 15th (20:46). Eli Gabriel rounded out their group in 36th (23:14).
Slocum’s 46 points was 14 points in front of second-place Franklin.
For the Lady Mustangs, Annie Cockerham finished as their top runner as she took 19th at the meet (15:03). Abby Sarraf finished 24th on the day with a time of 15:38.
Julie Neal was the next Lady Mustang to cross in 33rd (16:25). Janet Guess placed 37th (16:42) and Audrey Leuschner was 43rd (17:23).
For the Cayuga Ladycats, Meredith Legard finished 28th overall as their top runner – clocking in at 16:02. Laramie Dickson was 32nd (16:21), Kylee Mitchell placed 52nd (18:12), Raleigh Taylor placed 65th (21:02) and Malerie Hinshaw finished 71st (23:19).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.