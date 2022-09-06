SLOCUM – The Slocum Mustangs placed second as a team at their hosted cross country meet Friday.
Slocum had two members of their team finish inside the top 10. Caleb Neal highlighted Slocum’s silver medalist day as he placed third overall at the meet with a time of 19:16. Nathan Marr followed him in eighth place – clocking in at 19:51.
Brock Evers was the third Mustang to cross the finish line in 14th place (20:35). Carter Sbrusch placed 16th on the day (20:44). Caden Lovelady was 29th (21:35), while Eli Gabriel finished 50th (23:30).
Frankston’s Serrato was the top member of the Indians team with his 47th place finish (23:20). Hernandez finished 60th overall (25:03), Armas was 65th (25:44) and Vinzant was 79th (33:59).
Elkhart had two members of their squad place top-25 in Nate Thompson and Hunter Jenkins. Thompson finished 20th overall with a time of 21:07, while Jenkins placed 25th (21:19). Lucas Howard placed 32nd on the day with a time of 22:02.
Aiden Martinez was 61st for the Elks (25:06) and Lively finished 76th (31:00).
Westwood’s Jonathan Trejo was the top performer for the Panthers as he placed 24th (21:19). Aiden Mendez followed him in 34th (22:14). Jose Roman placed 38th (22:24), Kameron Carwell finished 40th (22:50), Jade Mendez slotted 43rd (23:03), Isaiah Zavalla was 46th (23:14) and Nathan Conway finished 54th (23:58).
The Neches Lady Tigers finished third at Slocum’s meet with four runners finishing inside the top 25. Joely Jenkins was their top runner as she placed sixth at the meet with a time of 14:05.
Bria Fredrickson finished 17th for Neches, Abigail Fletcher was 18th, Libby Raine 21st, Aubrey Kincade 34th, Bailey Lovelady 38th and Rachel Fletcher 43rd.
Slocum had two runners placed top-25 for the Lady Mustangs. Abby Sarraf placed 19th (15:05) and Annie Cockerham was 23rd (15:19).
Guess finished 31st (15:40), Julie Neal placed 40th (16:10) and Audrey Leuschner finished 49th (16:40).
Westwood’s Cameron Gray made it inside the top-40 as she clocked in at 16:05 to secure 37th.
Cayuga’s Dickson was the top runner for the Ladycats as she finished 22nd (15:09). Meredith Legard was 32nd (15:44).
Emma Murray placed 65th, Kylee Mitchell was 79th, Malerie Hinshaw was 88th and Raleigh Taylor 90th.
