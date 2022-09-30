ELKHART – The Slocum Mustangs varsity boys finished first overall at Elkhart’s Cross Country Invitational with four runners placing inside the top-10.
Caleb Neal, Nathan Marr, Brock Evers and Ayden Sarraf all headlined Slocum’s gold medal day. Neal’s time of 19:38 was the third best time of the invitational. Marr clocked in a time of 20:24, which earned him fifth place. Evers finished seventh after running a time of 20:33. Sarraf rounded out the group in 10th with a time of 20:37.
Carter Sbrusch was the next Mustang to cross in 17th place. Eli Gabriel finished 35th, while Caden Lovelady placed 42nd.
Elkhart’s varsity boys finished third on the day. Hunter Jenkins and Nate Thompson highlighted their day with a ninth and 11th place finish, resp.8ectively. Jenkins clocked in a time of 20:35.89s. Thompson crossed the line at 20:40.
Lucas Howard finished 23rd for the Elks. Mason Mack was 24th, Aaron Diaz 32nd, Aiden Martinez 55th and Jesse Lively 75th.
Oakwood’s Eduardo Ramriez was the top Panther runner on the day as he finished eighth overall (20:35.68s). Kevin Alatorre was 54th, Darrion Thomas 62nd and Arturaro Alatorre 66th.
Grapeland’s Hayden Ray topped the Sandies performers with a 16th place performance (20:58).
Westwood’s Jonathan Trejo paced the Panthers runners as he placed 18th (21:11). Behind him was Aiden Mendez 21st, Isaiah Zavala 43rd, Jade Mendez 45th, Page Bryson 53rd and Jose Roman 62nd.
On the girls side, the Neches Lady Tigers placed third overall. The Slocum Lady Mustangs slotted fifth as a team.
Lady Tiger Joely Jenkins was once again their top runner as she placed fourth on the day (13:41). Neches had two other runners finished inside the top-15 in Abigail Fletcher and Aubrey Kincade. Fletcher’s time of 14:40 earned her 18th, while Kincade’s 15:16 mark placed her 22nd. Lacie Macia was 27th and Linny Raine 28th.
Slocum’s Abby Sarraf was their top runner with a time of 14:34, which was good enough for 15th best. Annie Cockerham was the next Slocum runner to cross at a time of 14:52, which placed her 20th. Janey Guess placed 24th, Julie Neal was 30th and Audrey Leuschner was 50th.
Oakwood’s Jace Youngblood cracked the top-10 as she placed ninth overall (14:18).
Elkhart’s Rita Stuart finished 37th, Belen Maldonado was 53rd, Lilly Gay 76th, Aubrey McClendon 101st and Jaley Stiff 102nd.
Westwood’s Camron Gray and Emma Lara placed 55th and 58th, respectively. Grapeland’s Aaliyah Medrano finished 49th overall.
Palestine’s junior varsity boys finished first at the meet with nine runners finishing inside the top-11. Baltasar Quevedo was the meet’s winner with a time of 20:50. David Arredondo was fourth, Divine Amoke placed fifth, Cruz Villanueva was sixth, Mario Escalante seventh, Abraham Sanchez placed eighth, Isamael Gonzales ninth, Sebastian Ledesma-Hernandez 10th and Cesar Morales 11th.
Palestine’s junior varsity girls also took gold as 12 of the 14 top times were clocked in by the Ladycats.
Bailey Wilford was the meet’s winner with a time of 15:03. Jennifer Oscoy placed second, Adetoro Adedeji was third, Alexa Gultz placed fourth, Susana Reyes fifth, Mckinley Ray sixth, Yulissa Guzman seventh, Sofia Ruiz placed eighth, Berenice Medarano finished ninth, Khambree Leary 11th, Azucena Garcia 13th and Isabel Ibarra 14th.
