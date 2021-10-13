FAIRFIELD – The Westwood Panthers varsity boys runner are sending their entire brigade to the Region III meet in Huntsville after they clinched third in district.
The Panthers had three runners finish inside the top 10 at Fairfield Tuesday. Emilio Martinez, Jade Mendez and Jonathon Trejo all represented Westwood among the top runners of the day.
Martinez finished second overall at the meet with a time of 17:21. Mendez was eighth as he clocked in a time of 19:10. Trejo rounded out the group in 10th with a time of 19:19.
Isaiah Zavalla was the next Panther to cross the line in 17th (20:02). Izayek Suarez finished 20th (20:17), Kameron Carwell 22nd (20:30) and Coleman Gilbreath 36th (7:38).
The Panthers finished with 57 points, which was two points behind Franklin and six behind first-place Groesbeck.
The Elkhart Lady Elks are sending one regional qualifier in Guin Young – who finished third overall at the meet in the varsity girls division (13:13).
Elkhart's Lorenzo Alcorta was a few steps out of a regional appearance as he finished 11th overall (19:21).
Hunter Jenkins was 18th on the day (20:04), Mason Mack 28th (20:51), Mason Mattern 39th (23:56) and Jospeh Rhyne, Taylor Lyons and Trey LaPrairie made up spots 41 through 43, respectively.
Together, the Elks placed fifth on the day.
The Lady Elks also finished fifth on the afternoon. After Young, Bailey Jones was next on the list in 27th (15:28).
Following her was Cami Pyeatt, Lucy Herod, Rita Stuart and Emily Kornegay who secured spots 41 through 44.
The UIL Region III Cross Country Championships will be held Monday, Oct. 25 at Kate Barr-Ross Park. Girls will get things started with an 8:15 race time, while the boys will follow at 8:45 a.m.
The first four teams in each division and the top 10 individuals not already on one of the advancing teams in the regional meet qualify for the state championship.
