WEST SABINE – The Westwood Panthers cross country team competed at the West Sabine invitational this past Tuesday.
The Panthers finished sixth overall, while the Lady Panthers finished ninth.
Westwood's Jonathan Trejo finished as the top Panthers runner in seventh place (20:45). Trejo was the lone panthers to finish inside the top 25 of 95 qualified runners. Jose Roman was the next Panther to finish in 29th place (22:33).
Lady Panther Camron Gray placed as the top varsity girls runner for Westwood in 17th place (14:14).
Westwood will return to action Oct. 26 for their district run at Elkhart High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.