ELKHART – The Westwood Panthers came away with first place at the Elkhart Elk Invitational Wednesday.
Westwood's Jade Mendez and Jonathon Trejo both finished top 10 in Wednesday's cross country event. Mendez was eighth overall (18:30), while Trejo finished right on his heels in ninth (18:30).
The Slocum Mustangs finished second overall as they were led by Straton Wendell who finished fifth overall (17:37).
Mark Guess placed 11th for Slocum (18:44), Brock Evers 16th (19:08), Ayden Sarraf 17th (19:10), Brooks Baker 18th (19:13) and Caleb Neal rounded out the group in 21st (19:23).
Cayuga and Elkhart also had running participants in the meet. Elkhart's Hunter Jenkins paced their group in 24th, Mason Mack 40th and Joseph Rhyne 53rd.
Cayuga's Joey Grimes was their lone runner as he placed 47th overall.
The Neches Lady Tigers placed second overall in the girls division with 28 points – five behind first-place Troup.
Joely Jenkins led her peers in seventh place (14:12) with Bre Fredrickson finishing a few steps behind in eighth (14:17).
Libby Raine placed 13th (14:57), while Aubrey Kincaide secured their final top-25 finisher in 21st (15:44).
The Cayuga Ladycats was the meet's fourth-best team with three of their five runners placing inside the top 25. Aerin Thompson led the pack in ninth (14:22), Jamison Courville was 11th (14:47) and Meredith Legard was 23rd (15:52).
Kylee Mitchell and Tiyah Courville placed 29th and 55th, respectively.
The Slocum Lady Mustangs finished 15 points behind Cayuga with 58 as they earned fifth as a collective. Annie Cockerham was the highest on their list in 12th place (14:47).
Marlee Lasiter placed 19th (15:26) and Julie Neal finished 27th (16:07).
The Elkhart Lady Elks finished ninth overall, though Guin Young had the second-best time of they at 13:14.
Besides her, Bailey Jones was 45th, Cami Pyeatt 51st, Lucy Herod 54th and Rita Stuart finished 56th.
The Westwood Lady Panthers saw one runner crack the top 25 in Emma Cara at 20th. Camron Gray and Ximea Gante was 49th and 52nd, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.