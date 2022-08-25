EUSTACE – The Westwood Panthers opened their season with a second-place finish in Wednesday’s Malakoff Invitational Team Relay.
Jose Roman, Isaiah Zavala, Aiden Mendez and Emilio Martinez helped lead the Panthers to a silver medal with a time of 40:25.12. The Slocum Mustangs brought home the gold medal – clocking in at 40:21.49 – relying on the legs of Nathan Marr, Carter Sbrusch, Brock Evers and Caleb Neal.
The Panthers second group of runners – Jade Mendez, Kamron Carwell, Nathan Conway and Johnathan Trejo – finished ninth overall on they day (43:35.37).
The Elkhart Elks took 11th on the day as Aaron Diaz, Nate Thompson, Lucas Howard and Aiden Martinez clocked in at 44:14.46.
Slocum’s second group of runners – Ayden Sarraf, Cameron Janke, Eli Gabriel and Caden Lovelady – placed 14th at the meet with a time of 46:06.68.
Cayuga rounded out the area group in 16th place with a time of 49:15.10.
The Slocum Lady Mustangs topped the list of area teams as they placed 11th. Annie Cockerham, Audrey Leuschner, Julie Neal and Abby Sarraf crossed the finish line at 51:35.76.
The Palestine Lady Panthers took 14th. Camron Gray, Emma Lara, Brianna Knight and Zimania Gante clocked in a time of 54:07.15.
Meredith Legard, Kylee Mitchell, Emma Murray and Cadye Roberts represented the Cayuga Ladycats who placed 15th on the day (54:15.33).
The Elkhart Lady Elks – represented by Belen Maldanado, Lily Gray, Jordyn Luman and Lucy Herod – finished 17th with a time of 58:17.17.
Cayuga’s second group – Tiyah Courville, Malerie Hinshaw, Raleigh Taylor and Savannah Moore – placed 19th. Their group clocked in a time of 1:05:13.18.
Westwood, Elkhart and Cayuga travel to Slocum Sept. 2 for their XC Invitational.
Middle School Girls Results
- Cross Roads
- Malakoff
- Malakoff
- Cayuga 1 (Ali Garcia, Aadyn Garcia, Lily Courville, Jai Drinkard)
- Frost
- Cayuga 2 (Hope Harris, Addy Richards, Kathirine Caldwell, Heidi Higgins)
Middle School Boys Results
- Cayuga 1 (Trace Sims, Gunner Maldonado, Kase Dickson, Logan Witcher)
- Malakoff
- Frost
- Cayuga 2 (Kobe York, Kaden Kutch, Tamarius Walker, Cooper Weigand)
