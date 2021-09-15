TEAGUE – Westwood Panther runners Emilio Martinez and Jade Mendez both finished inside the top at the Teague XC meet this past weekend.
Martinez finished second overall with a time of 18:04. Mendez placed fifth overall with a time of 20:08. Nick Gonzales placed 31st for the Panthers of 35 runners.
Ximena Gante was the lone runner for the Lady Panther as she placed 29th on the day (17:17).
Jazmin Gaunte placed third in the junior varsity division and Aiden Mendez placed third also in the junior high run.
The Panthers travel to Sam Houston Saturday for their fourth meet of the season.
