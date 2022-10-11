FARFIELD – Westwood Panther Emilio Martinez earned first place at the District 20-3A meet Monday in Fairfield.
Martinez outpaced the field by nearly 30 seconds en route to his gold medal finish with a time of 17:46. He was the lone member of the Panthers to move on to regionals. Aiden Mendez finished 20th overall with a time of 19:51. Jonathan Trejo finished a few steps behind him in 21st (19:52).
Jose Roman was the next Panther to cross in 28th (20:15). Kameron Carwell placed 33rd, Isaiegh Zavala finished 34th and Nate Conway was 35th. Westwood placed fifth as a team with 101 points total.
Elkhart finished fourth on the day with 100 points – one spot outside a regional qualifying spot. Mason Mack and Nate Thompson nearly stamped their tickets to regionals as they placed 12th and 13th, respectively. Mack ran a time of 19:25, while Thompson clocked in at 19:26.
Hunter Jenkins placed 18th on the day with a time of 19:43. Aaron Diaz finished 27th, Lucas Howard was 32nd, Aiden Martinez finished 41st and Jesse Lively was 47th.
For the Lady Elks, Rita Stuart placed as their top runner in 34th overall with a time of 16:32. Lili Gay finished 39th, Lucy Herod was 42nd, Emily Kornegay 44th and Haley Stiff 45th.
Camron Gray was the Lady Panthers top runner as she placed 28th on the day (15:58). Emma Lara was the next Lady Panther to cross in 35th, while Jasmin Gante anchored the group in 41st.
Westwood’s Martinez will advance to the regional meet Oct. 18 at Kate Barr-Ross Park in Huntsville.
