LATEXO – Westwood Panther Emilio Martinez captured second at the Latexo Invitational Thursday.
Martinez has enjoyed a stellar early season start so far. He's had three second place finishes to begin the season as the Panthers top runner. His time of 18:55 at Latexo was nearly a minute ahead of third place.
Jade Mendez was 11th for the Panthers (21:35). Jonathan Trejo placed 32nd.
All five of the Slocum Mustangs varsity boys runners placed inside the top 25. Slocum's Stratton Wendell placed sixth with a time of 20:12. Brooks Baker captured 10th (21:31), Mark Guess finished 12th (21:45), Ayden Sarraf came in 16th (21:59) and Caleb Neal rounded them out in 22nd (22:25).
Elkhart had three runners place inside the top 20 in Jackson Jeffries, Lorenzo Alcorta and Hunter Jenkins. Jeffries finished 14th (21:55), Alcorta was right behind him in 15th (21:57) and Jenkins was 18th (22:01).
Mason Mack, Joseph Rhyne and Taylor Lyons placed 38th, 65th and 68th, respectively.
Cayuga's Graham Story was the lone runner for Cayuga as he finished 20th overall (22:06).
Elkhart Lady Elk Guin Young continues to place amongst the top 10 at her meets as she finished fifth (13:57). Skyler Hamby was the next runner to cross for the Lady Elks in 55th.
Bailey Jones was behind her in 62nd. Cami Pyett finished 72nd, Rita Stuart 78th and Emily 80th.
Jamison Courville was next up in 23rd (23:43). Madi Mills finished 36th (16:33).
Kyler Mitchell finished 61st, Tia Courville 64th and Layne Spivey 71st.
Frankston Maiden Abigail Fletcher was 17th of 84 runners with a time of 18:23. Mya Mitchell finished 77th, Kennedi Musselman 82nd, Allona Butler 83rd and Pauline 84th.
Westwood Lady Panther Camron Gray was their top runner in 48th. Ximena, Alma and Jazmin placed 67th, 69th and 70th.
