HUNTSVILLE – The Palestine Wildcats are headed to state for the fifth consecutive year after placing third at the University Interscholastic League regional competition Monday.
The Wildcats had four members place inside the top 50 at the regional meet. Jalbert Sandoval paced his group with a 10th place finish on the afternoon (17:29). Kevin Quincin was a few steps behind him as he finished 11th (17:29.75).
Luis Castillo was the next Wildcat to cross as he placed 35th overall (18:33). Juan Lopez placed 45th (18:54), Johan Hagberg 55th (19:12), Erik Coronado 62nd (19:26) and Alex David Arredondo 90th (20:22).
The Ladycats cross country season came to close as they finished seventh among the 24 competing schools. Yanelli Ruiz finished as the team's top performer in 25th (13:35).
Emerith Hernandez closed in behind her in 36th (13:56), Andrea Grimaldo 61st (14:50), Camila Dominguez 63rd (14:52), Ana Ibarra 65th (14:56), Jessica Fabian 87th (15:28) and Cristell Francia 93rd (15:36).
The UIL State XC meet will begin Friday, Nov.5 at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock. Palestine boys will run Saturday, Nov. 6 at 10:30 a.m.
