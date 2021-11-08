ROUND ROCK – The Palestine Wildcats cross country team wrapped up their season with a 14th place finish at the UIL State XC meet Saturday.
Jalbert Sandoval was the first Wildcats to finish at Old Settler's Park – finishing 27th overall (16:38). Kevin Quincin was the next Wildcat to clock in 66th (17:11). The next group of Palestine runners finished in the same cluster.
Luis Castillo was 127th (18:19), Juan Lopez 128th (18:22), Alex David Arredondo 132nd (18:25), Erik Coronado 133rd (18:25) and Johan Hagberg 143rd (19:03).
Majority of the Wildcat runners will return next year with their lone senior being Castillo.
The Slocum Mustangs were represented by sophomore runner Kenneth Wendell who placed 79th overall (18:44).
