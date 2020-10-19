LONGVIEW – Palestine's cross country teams both placed top five at the Mosquito Joe Invitational in Longview Friday.
The varsity boys runners placed third overall with Michael Chaidez finishing as their top performer in seventh place (17:15). Fellow Wildcat Jalbert Sandoval was a few steps behind him in eighth place (17:15.98).
They were two of six Wildcats who placed inside the top 25 of 65 qualified runners. Luis Castillo finished 18th on the day (17:57). Garrett Bowden began the line of Palestine runners to follow. Bowden placed 21st (18:13), Kevin Quincin finished 22nd (18:13.73) and Gabriel Gante finished 23rd (18:18).
Raul Ramirez and Jonathan Chavez rounded out the group. Ramirez finished in 28th (18:26), while Chavez placed 36th (19:07).
The Ladycats finished fifth overall as a team.
Ladycat Emerith Hernandez finished as the Ladycats top runner in sixth place on the afternoon (12:45). Hernandez was Palestine's lone representative inside the top 10.
Yanelli Ruiz was next up for the Ladycats in 21st (13:47). Samantha Chaidez placed 33rd, Brenda Trevino finished 35th and Amy Rangel rounded it out in 41st.
The Wildcats will have a bit of a break until their Oct. 28 district meet at Hudson.
