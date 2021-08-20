TYLER – The Palestine Wildcats boys cross country team opens their season Saturday at Faulkner Park in Tyler.
The Wildcats have a pair of returning state qualifiers—senior Luis Castillo and sophomore Jalbert Sandoval. Castillo placed 108th at state last year.
Sandoval, who could be on pace to become Palestine's second runner in school history to qualify for four consecutive state meets, placed 60th overall as a freshman at state.
A few Wildcats who were a part of their district championship junior varsity team last year will also get a chance to perform on the varsity level. Tony Garcia, David Arredondo and Diego Farias were all on the team that finished first overall in the junior varsity boys 5000 meter run with five of their eight runners finishing inside the top 10.
Arath Chavez, Andy Garcia, Cruz Vallanueva, along with freshmen Kevin Quincin, Dylan Jones and Juan Lopez will also get an early look at the varsity level Saturday.
This is the first of seven scheduled meets before their district meet at Hudson Oct. 13. The Wildcats head to Slocum Sept. 3, Waco Sept. 9, Sam Houston Sept. 18, Life Waxahachie Sept. 23, Eustace Sept. 30 and Lindale Oct. 7 to round out their non-district schedule.
The Wildcats are working towards their 15th consecutive district title and their 20th in program history. They also look to secure their first regional title since becoming back-to-back Region IV champions in 2017 and 2018.
They've also qualified for state the past four seasons.
The Ladycats open their season Saturday, Aug. 28, at Kaufman.
