ROUND ROCK – The Palestine Wildcats finished 12th overall at the UIL 4A cross country state meet at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock Tuesday.
The Wildcats totaled 241 points, which was 23 points outside of making a top-10 entry.
Luis Rangel, who made his fourth consecutive state meet appearance (a school record), finished 55th overall with a time of 17 minutes, 09.72 seconds.
The senior runner was coming off a broken collarbone injury that sidelined him for nearly two months.
Rangel was able to return in time for regionals where he placed 14th overall, but was unable to repeat his junior year performance where he finished sixth amongst the field.
Freshman Jalbert Sandoval, who has early claims at being Palestine's second runner to qualify for four consecutive state meets, placed 60th overall (17:13.79).
Michael Chaidez was the third Wildcat to finish inside the top-100 in 82nd (17:40.95).
Raul Ramirez placed 105th, Luis Castillo placed 108th, Gabriel Gante finished 111th and Garrett Bowden rounded the group out in 113th.
In the Class 4A girls race, Ladycat Emerith Hernandez placed 97th overall with a time of 13 minutes, 50.41 seconds.
Hernandez, who is a freshman, ran in her first state meet.
