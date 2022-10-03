The Palestine Wildcats varsity boys runners placed first at the Hawkins Invitational Friday with four runners finishing inside the top-10.
Kevin Quincin, Jalbert Sandoval, Ronaldo Gallegos and Tony Garcia were all top-10 performers at the meet. Quincin’s time of 16:43 earned him a bronze medal. Sandoval placed fourth with a time of 17:08. Gallegos clocked in at 17:45 for ninth place, while Garcia’s time of 17:46 earned him 10th.
Juan Lopez and Dylan Hernandez finished 16th and 17th, respectively. Lopez ran a time of 18:03, while Hernandez finished at 18:07. Baltasar Quevedo was the next Wildcat to cross in 25th.
They had a cumulative score of 36, which was 71 points in front of second place Atlanta.
The Ladycats placed second in the meet. Emerith Hernandez finished as their top performer in 13th (12:54). Lesly Dominguez placed 19th overall (13:05). Evelyn Morales finished 25th (13:13), Yukari Sanchez placed 28th (13:16), Anayi Ledesma finished 34th (13:21), Yanelli Ruiz finished 40th (13:29) and Grimaldo Andrea placed 63rd (14:08).
Palestine participates in their final pre-district meet Thursday at Lindale before traveling to Jacksonville Oct. 13 for district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.