PINE TREE – The Palestine Wildcats varsity boys runners finished first at the Pine Tree XC Invitational Friday.
The Wildcats had a pair of runners in Jalbert Sandoval and Kevin Quincin who finished top-five at the meet. Sandoval placed third overall after clocking in a time of 17:03.9, while Quincin placed fourth with a time of 17:23.3.
Palestine also had two additional runners place top-25 in Juan Lopez and Tony Garcia. Lopez was the 21st runner to cross the finish line (18:49.7), while Garcia placed 25th on the day (19:09).
Ronaldo Gallegos placed 28th (19:14), Dylan Hernandez was 35th (19:17) and Christopher Vigil was 36th (19:18).
Palestine Ladycat Emerith Hernandez paced their varsity girls runners as she placed 40th overall (14:07). Yaritza Rodriguez finished 41st (14:10). Yaneli Ruiz followed them in 57th (14:25), Evelyn Morales was 75th, Anayi Ledesma was 90th, Camila Dominguez placed 92nd and Grimaldo Andrea rounded out the group in 115th.
Their junior varsity girls runners finished third as a team with Yukari Sanchez leading their group in 10th place (15:18). Bailey Wilford followed her in 23rd, Jennifer Oscoy was 24th, Judith Garcia in 29th, Emily Marroquin was 42nd, Adetoro Adedeji placed 50th and Kamila Gutierrez finished 51st.
