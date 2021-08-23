TYLER – The Palestine Wildcats boys cross country team won their first meet of the season Saturday at Faulkner Park.
The Wildcats had six of their seven runners finish inside the top 10. Kevin Quincin placed second overall with a time of 18:28.
Jalbert Sandoval finished behind him in third (18:38), Luis Castillo placed fourth (18:49) and Davis Arredondo placed fifth to wrap up the top five (19:49).
Tony Garcia and Diego Farias rounded out the final runners who finished among the top 10. Garcia placed seventh (20:13), while Farias finished eighth (20:26).
Andy Garcia placed 15th out of 26 runners with a time of 21:40.
The Wildcats junior varsity boys runners also won their meet with eight of their 15 runners placing inside the top 10.
The group all occupied spots three through 10 with Juan Lopez (third), Cruz Villanueva (fourth) and Arath Chavez (fifth) placing ahead of their pack.
Ty Carnes, Erik Coronado, Esvin Quincin, Dylan Jones and Manny Campa all slotted sixth through 10th, respectively.
Dylan Hernandez placed 13th, while Chris Vigil and Ricoh Avila finished 16th and 17th, respectively.
Mario Esclante (21st) and Jospeh Fabian (22nd) were the final runners to place inside the top 25 of 39 runners for the Wildcats.
Christopher Bass and Ian Garcia finished 30th and 31st.
The Wildcat stravel to the Slocum Invitational Sept. 3 for their next scheduled meet.
