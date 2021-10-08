LINDALE – The Palestine Wildcats placed second of 37 teams at the Lindale Eagle Invitational Thursday.
There were 236 runners who participated in the varsity boys 3.1 mile run. Seven of Palestine's 10 runners finished inside the top 50. All 10 of their participants placed inside the top 75.
Jalbert Sandoval paced the group as he finished in 12th place. Sandoval clocked in with a time of 17:18. Kevin Quincin was the second Wildcat to cross the finish line in 17th (17:31).
Luis Castillo placed 25th (17:59). Johan Hagberg, Juan Lopez, Diego Farias and David Arredondo made up the next group of runners in place inside the top 50.
Hagberg was 42nd (18:32), Lopez 45th (18:37), Farias 47th (18:38) and Arredondo was 48th (18:38).
Erik Corondao placed 56th overall (18:50), Tony Garcia 71st (19:08) and Manny Campa rounded out the group in 74th (19:17). Campa still finished 11 minutes in front of the 236th place runner on the day.
Palestine earned 123 points overall, which earned them second place. Kilgore placed first with 87 points, while Henderson was third with 124 points.
Palestine's district competitor Carthage was also in attendance, but finished 33rd as a team with 602 points.
The Palestine Ladycats placed fifth overall in the competition. Emerith Hernandez was their top performer in 15th (16:42). All their runners finished in the top 75 of the 217 qualified runners. Ana Ibarra was 41st (17:36), Camila Dominguez 44th (17:38), Grimaldo Andrea 62nd (18:15), Jessica Fabian 65th (18:18) and Cristel Francia was 73rd (18:26).
The Ladycats’ 217 points placed them fifth behind first-place Tyler Grace Community (53), Mabank (130), Kilgore (135) and Canton (216).
Both junior varsity teams placed first for Palestine. The Ladycats put three runners inside the top 10 of their division.
Samantha Chaidez finished third overall (18:34), Karina Gutierrez placed sixth (18:50) and Celeste Lara finished eighth (19:04).
Dakota Reid finished just outside the top 10 in 11th (19:09). Brenda Trevino finished 12th (19:12), Madie Coe 20th, Emily Marroquin 24th, Stephany Castillo 25th, Genesis Giron 29th, Yulissa Guzman 37th, Adetoro Adedeji 43rd and Macy French 49th.
The Wildcats had two runners finish among the top 10 in Arath Chavez, third (19:04), and Ty Carnes, eighth (19:32).
Esvin Quincin 11th, Christopher Vigil 13th, Agustin Ruiz 16th, Cesar Morales 19th, Arturo Nieto 20th, Cruz Villanueva 21st and Nathantiel Reyes 25th.
The Wildcats final five runners still fell inside the best 75 with Diego Estrada 29th, Andy Garcia 43rd, Ricoh Avila 47th, Dylan Hernandez 54th and Andy Marroquin 73rd.
Palestine travels to Hudson Wednesday for their district meet.
