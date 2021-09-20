HUNTSVILLE – The Palestine cross country team had four runners finish inside the top 20 at the UIL Region III preview meet, including Jalbert Sandoval who placed sixth overall.
Sandoval finished as the Wildcats top runner in sixth with a time of 17:33. Kevin Quincin was the other Wildcat to finish inside the top 20 of 201 qualified runners. Quincin's time of 18:24 placed him in 17th. Luis Castillo placed 21st overall (18:41).
Tony Garcia was 28th (19:097), Juan Lopez 36th (19:32), Diego Farias 42nd, Erik Coronado 43rd, Alex Arredondo 57th, Cruz Villanueva 60th and Ty Carnes 81st.
Emerith Hernandez finished as the Ladycats top runner in 15th (13:46), while Yanelli Ruiz finished a few steps behind her teammate in 17th (13:48).
Jessica Fabian placed 45th, Camila Dominguez 54th, Grimaldo Andrea 74th, Samantha Chaidez 81st and Celeste Lara 124th.
For Westwood, Emma Lara and Johnathan Trejo finished as their top performers in their respected divisions.
Trejo placed 72nd in the boys 5000 (20:27), while Lara finished 84th in the girls two-mile run (15:37). Jade Mendez finished 105th and Kameron Carwell placed 171st.
Cameron Gray and Ximena Gante finished 126th and 175th, respectively.
Finally, the Slocum Mustangs cross country team had several runners finish in the top half of their divisions.
In the boys 5000, Kenneth Wendell placed 31st (19:16). Brooks Baker slotted behind him in 87th, Mark Guess 106th, Ayden Sarraf 109th, Caleb Neal 118th and Brock Evers 135th.
Abby Sarraf was the top Lady Mustang of the day in 88th (15:41). Annie Cockerham placed 97th (15:52), Marlee Lasiter (16:25), Julie Neal 134th (16:56) and Audrey Leuschner 180th (19:11).
