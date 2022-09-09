The Palestine Wildcats varsity boys runners placed third at the Midway Hewitt Kiwanis Invitational Thursday. The Wildcats saw two runners sprint into the top-10 Thursday in Waco. Kevin Quincin highlighted the day as he finished third overall with a time of 16:28 – four seconds in front of the fourth-place runner. Jalbert Sandoval was eighth overall, which was three seconds out of placing top six (17:11).