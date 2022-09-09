WACO – The Palestine Wildcats varsity boys runners placed third at the Midway Hewitt Kiwanis Invitational Thursday.
The Wildcats saw two runners sprint into the top-10 Thursday in Waco. Kevin Quincin highlighted the day as he finished third overall with a time of 16:28 – four seconds in front of the fourth-place runner. Jalbert Sandoval was eighth overall, which was three seconds out of placing top six (17:11).
Juan Lopez was the next Wildcat runner to cross the finish line in 32nd (18:44). Ronaldo Gallegos was a few paces behind him in 33rd (18:46).
Dylan Hernandez and Tony Garcia nearly crossed at the same time with Hernandez placing 40th and Tony Garcia finishing 41st. Hernandez ran a time of 18:54, while Garcia clocked in at 18:55.
Christopher Vigil placed 49th (19:05), Sebastian Hernande finished 60th (19:21), Mario Escalante was 93rd (20:22) and David Arredondo slotted 99th (20:27).
The team earned 113 points, which was five points behind second-place Hillsboro (108) and 23 points behind invitational winner Gatesville (90).
For the Ladycats, Emerith Hernandez was their top runner as she came in 19th (13:52). Yaritza Rodriguez clocked in a time of 14:16 which was good for 26th. Evelyn Morales was 32nd (14:27), Grimaldo Andrea placed 54th (14:55), Anayi Ledesma 61st (15:04), Bailey Wilford 89th (16:04) and Emily Marroquin 96th (16:28).
Collectively, they finished fourth overall with 165 points. Hamilton took first (41), Stephenville was second (114) and Clifton placed third (134).
