JACKSONVILLE – The Palestine Wildcats outraced the pack at the Jacksonville meet Thursday with a first place finish over the field. The Ladycats secured second place overall.
The Wildcats finished the meet with 49 points, which was 18 points better than second place Spring Hill and 30 points better then third place Sabine. Athens finished fourth with 91 points and Bishop Gorham placed fifth with 102.
The Wildcats had three runners place inside the top 10 beginning with fifth-placed Michael Chaidez. Chaidez ran a time of 17:52 and was followed by Jalbert Sandoval who secured sixth (17:53).
Kevin Quincin finished 10th overall of 46 qualified runners (18:40).
Garrett Bowder barely missed the top 10 cut in 12th place (18:45). Luis Castillo placed 16th (18:59), Gabriel Gante placed 17th (19:04), and Jonathan Chavez finished 19th (19:12) – as the last top 20 finisher for the Wildcats.
Raul Ramirez was 21st and Arath Chavez was 27th.
VARSITY BOYS FULL RESULTS:
|1
|Hayden Jeffus
|16:56.7
|Bullard
|2
|Marshall Bodenheimer
|17:00.4
|Spring Hill
|3
|Micah Swann
|17:15.5
|Athens
|4
|David Robinson
|17:43.0
|Sabine
|5
|Michael Chaidez
|17:52.7
|Palestine
|6
|Jalbert Sandoval
|17:53.3
|Palestine
|7
|Hardy Swann
|18:09.3
|Athens
|8
|Cashis Lee-Brown
|18:28.4
|Athens
|9
|Isaac Nathra
|18:29.5
|Bishop Gorham
|10
|Kevin Quincin
|18:40.3
|Palestine
|11
|Caleb Hutcheson
|18:42.7
|Spring Hill
|12
|Garret Bowder
|18:45.1
|Palestine
|13
|Jaden Giddings
|18:48.5
|Spring Hill
|14
|Kevin
|18:57.4
|Sabine
|15
|Josafat Covarrubias
|18:57.9
|Bishop Gorham
|16
|Luis Castillo
|18:59.9
|Palestine
|17
|Gabriel Gante
|19:04.5
|Palestine
|18
|Bryan Hawkins
|19:08.0
|Tatum
|No Count
|19
|Jonathan Chavez
|19:12.7
|Palestine
|20
|Caleb Cox
|19:15.3
|Sabine
|21
|Raul Ramirez
|19:18.9
|Palestine
|No Count
|22
|Wyatt McFadden
|19:27.5
|Spring Hill
|23
|Zayne Decker
|19:32.2
|Spring Hill
|24
|Daniel Robinson
|19:35.2
|Sabine
|25
|Carson Barnhill
|20:01.9
|Spring Hill
|26
|Alan Chavez
|20:07.7
|Tatum
|No Count
|27
|Arath Chavez
|20:09.7
|Palestine
|28
|Dalen Dowell
|20:17.5
|Sabine
|29
|Hernan Sandoval
|20:37.1
|Tatum
|No Count
|30
|Joseph Benedict
|20:37.9
|Bishop Gorham
|31
|Sid Cleofe
|20:39.3
|Bishop Gorham
|32
|Thomas Brown
|21:00.3
|Bishop Gorham
|33
|Andrew Grooters
|21:04.6
|Spring Hill
|34
|Antonio Medina
|21:14.3
|Bullard
|35
|Hagen Hodges
|21:35.9
|Bullard
|36
|Elijah Mays
|21:56.3
|Bullard
|37
|Lane Clanton
|22:15.1
|Sabine
|38
|Jorge Garcia
|22:15.4
|Bishop Gorham
|39
|Allan Sandoval
|22:26.9
|Tatum
|No Count
|40
|Ben McKnight
|22:45.5
|Bishop Gorham
|41
|Michal Clemmons
|23:01.9
|Bishop Gorham
|42
|Antonio Vidal
|23:06.0
|Bullard
|43
|Josh Rodriguez
|23:49.1
|Athens
|44
|Andrew Barklay
|24:03.1
|Bishop Gorham
|45
|Carmelo Alvarez Ackerl
|24:19.5
|Bishop Gorham
|46
|David Rendan
|24:35.5
|Athens
The Wildcats junior varsity team also captured first place at the meet.
It was a dominate effort by the Wildcats as the first eight runners all bore Palestine maroon as they crossed the line.
Esvin Quincia took first, Tony Garcia was second, Cruz Villavueva was third, David Arredondo was fourth and Deigo Farias rounded out the top five.
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS FULL RESULTS:
|1
|Esvin Quincia
|20:10.9
|Palestine
|2
|Tony Garcia
|20:12.3
|Palestine
|3
|Cruz Villavueva
|20:27.1
|Palestine
|4
|David Arredondo
|20:35.8
|Palestine
|5
|Diego Farias
|20:45.9
|Palestine
|6
|Artuno Nieto
|21:09.0
|Palestine
|7
|Ricoh Avila
|21:11.0
|Palestine
|8
|Ernesto Hernandez
|21:19.8
|Palestine
|9
|Jack Glenn
|21:25.3
|Bullard
|10
|Ryan Oliveaux
|21:26.7
|Bullard
|11
|Brian Vaca
|21:42.4
|Spring Hill
|12
|Christian Bass
|21:49.5
|Palestine
|13
|Cole Secord
|22:11.2
|Spring Hill
|14
|Ty Carnus
|22:22.9
|Palestine
|15
|Adriano Vasques
|22:26.0
|Palestine
|16
|Connor Secord
|22:43.4
|Spring Hill
|17
|Eli Rice
|23:32.6
|Tatum
|18
|Reed Blackeney
|23:37.5
|Bullard
|19
|Eric Dondurant
|23:38.8
|Tatum
|20
|Zach Stewart
|23:44.3
|Bullard
|21
|Kristian Olvera
|23:49.4
|Palestine
|22
|Savian Bruce
|24:02.6
|Tatum
|23
|Brady Bondurant
|24:04.5
|Tatum
|24
|Jackson Perritt
|24:06.4
|Spring Hill
|25
|Evan Brenner
|24:07.0
|Sabine
Ladycat runner Emerith Hernandez continues her impressive season as she was Palestine's top runner with a third place finish (14:25).
She was the lone representative inside the top 10 as Emily Marroquin was the next placed runner in 12th . Macy French was 14th (15:27), Alliyah was 18th (15:53), Suzy Francia placed 19th (15:57) and Karina Gutierrez rounded out the top 20 (15:59).
Yaneli Ruiz just placed outside the top 20 in 21st.
VARSITY GIRLS FULL RESULTS:
|1
|Tori Burrette
|13:26.1
|Bishop Gorham
|2
|Riley Roberts
|14:05.3
|Bullard
|3
|Emerith Hernandez
|14:25.4
|Palestine
|4
|Makenzie Greenwood
|14:34.2
|Tatum
|5
|Blaire Bodenheimer
|14:39.7
|Spring Hill
|6
|Emma Logan
|15:05.8
|Sabine
|7
|Catherine McKnight
|15:12.7
|Bishop Gorham
|8
|Ashlyn Frans
|15:13.6
|Bishop Gorham
|9
|Sam Schott
|15:17.1
|Spring Hill
|10
|Zoey Bronadus
|15:20.0
|Bishop Gorham
|11
|Clarie Fielder
|15:24.3
|Spring Hill
|12
|Emily M
|15:24.7
|Palestine
|13
|Lucy Moore
|15:26.0
|Bullard
|14
|Macy F
|15:27.8
|Palestine
|15
|Berlyn Grussman
|15:39.5
|Bullard
|16
|Emerson Cowart
|15:48.0
|Bullard
|17
|Yuvia Vasquez
|15:52.5
|Tatum
|18
|Alliyah E
|15:53.8
|Palestine
|19
|Suzy F
|15:57.7
|Palestine
|20
|Karina G
|15:59.4
|Palestine
|21
|Yanelli R
|15:59.9
|Palestine
|22
|Haliegh Yoder
|16:12.7
|Spring Hill
|23
|Ana Morales
|16:16.4
|Bullard
|24
|Gisele Flores
|16:28.3
|Sabine
|25
|Isabella Manks
|16:33.8
|Bishop Gorham
|26
|Hailey Aguilar
|16:50.5
|Sabine
|27
|Reese Rutland
|16:51.5
|Sabine
|28
|Trinity Edwards
|16:56.8
|Tatum
|29
|Patricia Ochoa
|16:59.2
|Tatum
|30
|Alexis Grubb
|17:00.9
|Spring Hill
|31
|Sierra Brown
|17:13.8
|Bullard
|32
|Eva Meads
|17:17.7
|Bishop Gorham
|33
|Greta Chubboy
|17:19.6
|Sabine
|34
|Emma Willy
|17:22.1
|Tatum
|35
|Kelly Lopez
|17:22.7
|Athens
|No Count
|36
|Callie Loftis
|18:03.7
|Sabine
|No Count
|37
|Ellissa Comeaux
|18:15.9
|Athens
|No Count
|38
|Jaliyah Leatch
|18:16.1
|Tatum
|No Count
|39
|Mackenzie Alexander
|18:30.7
|Sabine
|No Count
|40
|Julianne Mallari
|18:37.6
|Bishop Gorham
|No Count
|41
|Addison Maytubby
|19:00.6
|Athens
|No Count
|42
|Molly Hatten
|19:10.6
|Athens
|No Count
|43
|Sofia Benedict
|19:28.1
|Bishop Gorham
|No Count
The Ladycat junior varsity runners dominated their side with the first seven finisher all coming from Palestine. Sam Chaidez placed first, with Brenda and Celeste following in second and third.
JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS FULL RESULTS:
|1
|Sam Chaldez
|16:04.9
|Palestine
|2
|Brenda T
|16:17.6
|Palestine
|3
|Celeste L
|16:20.2
|Palestine
|4
|Amy Rangel
|16:22.1
|Palestine
|5
|Gabby A
|16:53.2
|Palestine
|6
|Helena L
|17:15.0
|Palestine
|7
|Dakota R
|17:23.2
|Palestine
|8
|Evely Sandoval
|18:54.0
|Tatum
|9
|Lesli Flores
|19:20.2
|Sabine
|10
|Alondra Sandoval
|19:35.6
|Tatum
|11
|Ana Delgado
|19:41.5
|Sabine
|12
|Laney Metcalf
|20:00.6
|Tatum
|13
|Kader Connor
|20:43.4
|Sabine
|14
|Zuleidy Lara
|20:52.7
|Sabine
|15
|Charlotte Adams
|22:17.8
|Tatum
Palestine travels to Lindale Oct. 1 for their next meet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.