WAXAHACHIE – The Palestine Wildcats varsity boys placed first at the Life Waxahachie Mustang Stampede Invitational Thursday.
The Wildcats had three runners placed inside the top five in Jalbert Sandoval, Luis Castillo and Kevin Quincin. Sandoval paced the group in third place with a finishing time of 17:46. Castillo finished a few paces behind in fourth at 17:48 with Quincin rounding out the trio in fifth (17:51).
Tony Garcia and Erik Coronado finished inside the top 25 of 112 qualified runners in 21st and 22nd, respectively.
Garcia running a time of 18:50. Coronado with a time of 18:51. Juan Lopez placed 29th (19:01), Diego Farias finished 38th overall (19:19) and David Arredondo 42nd (19:24).
The team scored 53 points, which was 29 points in front of second place Hillsboro. The Wildcats were the only team to place three runners inside the top 10.
The junior varsity boys also dominated their division with four runners inside the top 10 and seven inside the top 15.
Johan Hagberg outpaced the field in first place with a run time of 19:00. Arturo Nieto placed seventh, Esvin Quincin eighth and Cruz Villanueva ninth. Arath Chavez, Ty Carnes and Manny Campa placed 11th, 12th and 14th, respectively.
Dylan Jones and Cesar Morales crept inside the top 20 with 17th and 19th place finishes.
Andy Garcia was 23rd, Christopher Vigil 24th, Ricoh Avila 25th, Mario Escalante 27th, Diego Estrada 29th and Andy Marroquin 36th.
The Wildcats return to the track Thursday in Eustace.
