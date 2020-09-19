MINEOLA – The Palestine Wildcats boys cross country team saw two runners place secure top-five finishes at the Mineola cross country invitational Thursday and four inside the top 10.
Luis Rangel continues to build on top of his accomplished Wildcat career with a third-place finish. Fellow runner Luis Castillo finished within milliseconds of Rangel as both posted a time of 16:53.
Palestine's Michael Chaidez was a few spots behind the top two in seventh place (17:13). Jalbert Sandoval wasn't too far behind Chaidez placing ninth overall out of 47 qualified runners (17:34).
The remaining three runners for the Wildcats all finished inside the top 15 – the only school to accomplish that on the day.
Gabriel Gante (11th), Raul Ramirez (12th), and Jonathan Chavez (15th) all added to Palestine's productive Thursday meet.
The Wildcats junior varsity runners took first at the meet with all of their runners finishing inside the top 10.
Garrett Bowden, Arath Chavez, and Kevin Quincin were the first three runners, in order, to cross the line.
Bowden set the tone for the field with a 17:54 finish time. Chavez, second, ran 18:25; Quincin, third, ran 18:30.
Arturo Nieto captured fifth, 19:07; Tony Garcia was sixth, 19:16; Cruz Villanueva, seventh (19:20); Esvin Quincin, eighth (19:24).
Palestine will travel to Jacksonville Friday for their next cross country meet.
Editor's Note: The Ladycats results weren't posted at the time written. Their results will be posted in Tuesday's edition.
