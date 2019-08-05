ELKHART - Sam Blackmon has been named Head Baseball Coach/Assistant Football Coach for the Elks. Sam has 15 years experience as a Head Baseball Coach at the collegiate level, with coaching stops at East Texas Baptist, University of Texas-Dallas (where he was All time winning percentage coach in school history) and Southwest Assemblies of God.
During his time as a college head coach, he had Two Top twenty teams in national polls (2002 - #3 and 2003 - #14). Coach also has experience at the high school level with stops at Bay Area Christian, Liberty Christian, Elkhart, St. Marks and Grace Community.
While a high school head coach, Sam coached his team to three State Baseball Tournament appearances and six Regional appearances.
Coach Blackmon is well known in the baseball world with a proven reputation. He was elected District Coach of the Year 7 times and has received the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools State Coach of Year.
Coach Blackmon has amassed over 460 wins at both the college and high school level. Coach Blackmon also has experience outside of high school and college where he coached the Tyler Roughnecks and had two players signed with Major League Baseball Organizations. Coach Blackmon comes to Elkhart with a very strong background in football as well, having coached on two State Championship teams. Eleven of his players went on to play at the collegiate level in football.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.