PALESTINE – By now, it seems appropriate to assume Palestine's “second-half woes” are behind them. Now, the mission for coach Lance Angel is to get a full four quarters from his Wildcat football team.
Over the past two weeks, the Wildcats have outscored their opponents 56-7 in the second half. It's quite the turnaround from their subpar start to the season when they allowed Waco Connally and Jacksonville to outscore them a combined 56-13 in the final two quarters.
This week, Palestine will face the Crandall Pirates (2-2). A team that has endured its fair share of ups and downs through the first four weeks of the season. After being shutout, 42-0, in week 1 against Chapel Hill, the Pirates bounced back with a 48-0 win over Kaufman and a 27-6 victory over North Lamar.
However, against Carter High School, Crandall took a three-score loss, 39-22. The similarities in both their losses bold well for the Wildcats tonight. In both losses, the Pirates gave up a total of 421 yards on the ground and five rushing touchdowns.
The Cowboys found success through producing a balanced gameplan against the Pirates. A prominent nugget for a Wildcats team that saw quarterback Christain Hutchinson record season-highs in completion percentage, passing yards and touchdowns last Friday.
“We tried to do a better job of taking our shots on earlier downs,” Angel said about their passing attack. “[Christian] was a lot more comfortable Friday night and started taking control of the offense.”
Combined with running back Jeremiah Davis rushing for the second-most yards in school history (319), the Wildcats kept Fairfield off-balance all night.
As much as the Wildcats want to pride themselves on playing a full four quarters, it appears as if their second-half magic will continue to be needed tonight. In Crandall's prior two matchups, they've scored a total of 15 points in the first half and 34 in the second half.
Outside of the dominate showing they had against Kaufman, the Pirates have yet to eclipse double digits in the first half of their games.
Crandall's offense will consist of a spread look and will be orchestrated by Luke Spitzer. Their defense returns five starters and gives Palestine a preview of some of the large defensive lines they will see during the district. They'll be led by disruptive force Calob Davis.
This will be Wildcats' final non-district game of the season. It will also be homecoming night for the community of Palestine. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
